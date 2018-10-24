MTK Global signs talented Amin Jahanzeb

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of talented Yorkshire super-bantamweight Amin Jahanzeb after an impressive start to his professional career.





The 22-year-old from Bradford, who is trained by Dominic Ingle, has won both of his fights in the paid ranks and will continue to build his fanbase when he faces Lee Stevens at The Bradford Hotel on November 10.

Jahanzeb said: “MTK Global is on the up and they’ve got some of the best fighters in the game right now. They just added another one in Amin Jahanzeb!

“I’ve now got a great platform to show the world who I am and what I can do, so I will keep winning, keep improving and kicking down doors to take any titles I come across. Anything less than becoming world champion would simply be an under-achievement.

“I stepped into a boxing gym for the first time at around 14 years old. My Dad used to teach me and my brother how to fight and we’d spar in the living room a few times a week. We grew up tough. We’re from a struggling background so we had to learn how to defend ourselves.





“I live, breathe, eat and sleep boxing in my spare time I just relax. I’ve been working different jobs to get by since I was 16 to support my family but I have always worked it around my boxing.

“I believe people should do what makes them happy and if you can earn a career out of it then what could be better than that?”

MTK Global Scout Tom Stalker added: “I’ve been hugely impressed by Amin since I first saw him and believe he has a huge future in the sport.

“Being around some great champions under the expert eyes of Dominic Ingle can only speed his progress and we’re looking forward to an exciting journey taking in plenty of titles. Amin is very advanced for his age and we believe he’s a star of the future.”





Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal