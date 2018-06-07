MTK Global signs Avril Mathie

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of talented Australian model-turned-professional-boxer Avril Mathie.





Mathie was previously an award-winning model at elite level but turned to boxing in 2012 and, having begun her professional career in style with two first-round knockouts, is aiming to revolutionise the perception of women in the sport.

The 30-year-old, who was crowned Miss Swimsuits USA International in 2014, said: “I was at a party when I was in high school and a guy grabbed my backside. I punched him.

“The problem was that I put my thumb in my fist and nearly broke it. Someone asked me to come and learn how to punch by learning Muay Thai and I went along for fun.

“Later on, I broke my toe and then switched to boxing. It’s much more tactical. I had amateur fights but never considered turning professional until I moved to America.





“I had plenty of obstacles in front of me at that point but my self-belief never wavered. I’ve got a great team behind me now and with their help, I’ve no doubt I’ll get to where I want to be.

“I’m going to be world champion for a long time but I also want to be the most exciting, the most watched and the most highly-paid woman in boxing. I want to change female boxing and bring it to the fans like we’ve never seen before.

“I didn’t consider myself a power-puncher as an amateur but as a pro, I dropped to 118lb and at that weight I have a lot of power. I’ve been working on it a lot and it’s exciting to know I can really punch.

“I had interest from various different management companies but my close friends who are boxers recommended MTK Global and I had a good feeling about them from the very first conversation.





“I think it’s going to be a really great relationship with MTK Global and they’re going to help me secure some fantastic opportunities. I feel great about it.”

