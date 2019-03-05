MTK Global sign brothers Liam and Ryan Walsh

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of brothers Liam and Ryan Walsh, who fight under renowned trainer Graham Everett.





Liam and Ryan have operated at an extremely high level for a number of years, with Liam a British and Commonwealth super-featherweight champion plus a world title challenger, while Ryan is the current British featherweight champion.

The duo will now look to take the next steps in their careers after linking up with MTK Global, and they’re very excited about the future.

Liam said: “I’m delighted and it’s given me a big lift. I’m really happy to be working with MTK and I feel like I’ve signed my contract for my professional debut all over again.





“Me and Ryan went to Marbella a few years ago for some training over there and it was a top vibe with good people so we really enjoyed it. They made us feel really welcome and ever since then we’ve known just how great MTK are, and now they’ve grown into a huge brand.

“I’m buzzing to have the opportunity to be fighting regularly again and being in big fights. I’m only 32 and I don’t have any miles on the clock, so I still have plenty left to offer.

“One of the reasons I haven’t fought over the last couple of years was because I didn’t want to go back to square one and have meaningless fights, but now there’s nobody more capable of putting me in big fights than MTK.

“I’d like to thank MTK for putting faith in me and showing belief. I can assure them that they’ll get my full dedication and I’ll be giving my best as always.”

Ryan added: “I’m over the moon. I’ve always said that no matter how hard you work in the gym, you need someone on the outside of the ropes working just as hard as you, and now we’re aligned with MTK who are good boxing people.

“I think both myself and Liam have a good five years at the top still left in us, and managed right we know we are capable of anything and can be as successful as we want to be.

“The things MTK can do for you is massive, and with their backing we are going to be able to stay active which is huge. That’s something that hasn’t really happened in mine or Liam’s career before, so that’s a part of the deal which I’m really excited about.

“You only have to look at some of the boxers that MTK have been able to secure world title shots for to see how good it is to be working with them, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring with them alongside me.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We’re delighted to bring in two brothers of proven quality in Liam and Ryan Walsh.

“Both have already established themselves as top operators and excellent prospects both at home and abroad and we believe the best is yet to come.

“We also welcome the opportunity to work with their trainer Graham Everett towards helping them realise their lofty ambitions.”

