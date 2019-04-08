MTK Global reveals first UK show on ESPN+: Marco McCullough v Declan Geraghty

MTK Global is proud to announce a swift return to Belfast’s Ulster Hall will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and iFL TV – featuring another all-Irish European title fight.





After last month’s sold-out show saw Luke Keeler regain the WBO European middleweight crown from Conrad Cummings, MTK Global will stage another momentous #MTKFightNight at the city’s most historic boxing venue on May 17.

With the headline act and several other major bouts to be announced in due course, MTK Global is delighted to confirm home favourite Marco McCullough will clash with Dublin’s Declan Geraghty for the IBF European super-featherweight crown.

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan – a boxing hero of the city himself – said: “This is fantastic news for MTK Global, for ESPN+, for iFL TV and for the city of Belfast.





“We saw in the Cummings vs. Keeler fight the special atmosphere that Ulster Hall can produce. It really is like no other boxing venue and ESPN+ subscribers are in for a real treat on the night.

“The opening ESPN+ show in Dubai was a success and featured some fantastic performances. We’ll be looking to build on that back in Belfast and I’m so proud another historic fight night is coming to my home city.

“In Marco against Deco, you have a genuine 50-50 title fight and I think we’ll see (and hear) a similar cauldron-like environment to the one we witnessed with Cummings vs. Keeler.

“A title battle between north and south never disappoints and I know we have some more huge fights to announce on the card. Boxing fans should get their tickets early and stay tuned.”

Former sparring partners and friends McCullough and Geraghty have long been touted as opponents and both have welcomed the chance to snap up a significant title on a grand stage.

Further news of fighters and fights added to this historic show will be forthcoming shortly.

