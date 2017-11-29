Popular YouTube channel will broadcast action-packed MTK Global ‘Pride & Glory’ card.

Established boxing commentators Andy Clarke and Sophia De Stefano will be on duty for iFL TV’s live streaming broadcast of MTK Global’s ‘Pride & Glory’ fight night on Saturday.

Popular YouTube channel iFL TV, which boasts over 200,000 subscribers, will stream the entire night of action from the Brentwood Centre in Essex where Liverpool heavyweight David Price will headline a busy fight card.

Coverage gets underway from 4.30pm, with 16 bouts, featuring seven MTK Global fighters, set to take place in all. Clarke and De Stefano will be calling the action from ringside from 6.30pm onwards, with the live stream accessible from iFL TV via https://youtu.be/EYchBQ9Jo_Q

Clarke is a vastly experienced boxing commentator and reporter, whose voice will be familiar to boxing fans through his regular work with Sky Sports.

“It’s great to be involved with MTK Global and iFL,” said Clarke. “It’s an exciting concept and I’m looking forward to calling some good fights, with a decent mix of prospects and a few established names in action on the card on Saturday night.”

De Stefano is another well-known and respected broadcaster, having worked with Aljazeera Sport, Chelsea TV, Sky Sports and Dave.

“I’m really enthusiastic about working with MTK Global andiFL,” said De Stefano. “It’s great to see them moving into live broadcasts and I’m excited to be involved in what I expect to be a great fight night.”

Price tops the bill in his comeback fight on Saturday night following a loss to Christian Hammer last February, with the former British and Commonwealth champion set to take on tough Polish journeyman Kamil Sokolowski as the Liverpudlian aims to plot a course back to world level.