MTK Global launches Premier Fight Night Series

Staggering statistics demonstrate live-streaming’s reach as MTK Global launches its Premium Fight Night series.





MTK Global is set to give boxing fans what they want in 2019 with 24 Premium Fight Night shows broadcast live and exclusive on iFL TV.

With over half a million viewers from over 30 different nations watching the previous 12 MTK fight nights, and 150,000 tuning in for a Brentwood show alone, it is clear live-streaming boxing is the best method to move forward to service our growing fan-base.

The high-quality bills will be staged on Friday nights in eight cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Each card will showcase a mixture of local talent, top prospects, elite overseas fighters, established contenders and current champions.

MTK and non-MTK managed fighters alike will star, with MTK Global committed to working with fellow managers and promoters who share the common goal of improving and building professional boxing in the UK, Ireland and beyond.

The series kicks off in the iconic York Hall on February 23 and continues in Cardiff (March 1), Glasgow (March 22), Manchester (March 29), Newcastle (April 5) and Liverpool (April 19). Further dates will be announced before the end of the year.

MTK Global Premium Fight Nights will follow a unique and exciting new format that is guaranteed to please fight fans. Each show will feature a winning combination of local favourites, true 50/50 contests, world class prospects, intriguing step-ups and area title bouts. International title fights or world-ranking eliminators will cap off almost every spectacular bill.

Fans will be treated to a level of production and presentation rarely seen on free online platforms. The goal is to make fighters who star on MTK Global shows among the most-watched on the planet and in pole position to step up onto Sky Sports, BT Sport, ESPN, Showtime and the other major boxing broadcasters.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen believes that this investment in the live-stream product is a natural and necessary step as the company’s rapid growth continues.

Yalen said: “Live-streaming is the future of boxing broadcasting. It is the most accessible way for fans to watch and enjoy the sport and it allows our fighters the opportunity to perform in front of greater numbers and reach audiences that major TV networks cannot.

“Our shows are already hitting big numbers and these figures will only increase as we raise production levels and feature higher quality fighters and fights under the guidance of our experienced management and production teams.

“We’re going to the heartlands of UK boxing next year, as London, Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast are all on the itinerary alongside Manchester, Derry, Newcastle and Liverpool.

“But MTK is a truly global company and we will look to replicate our UK model in other key boxing markets worldwide.

“We have fighters on our roster from six of the seven continents on the planet – a 150-strong stable of fighters representing 27 individual countries around the world. And we are more than happy to work with fighters not signed with MTK as well; we want to work with anyone who shares our values, as cooperation is vital to the continued health of the sport and to give the fans the best events possible.

“So it is vital we operate on a platform that allows boxing aficionados from every corner of the globe to tune in. We want to ensure everyone on earth has the chance to watch boxers on MTK Global shows compete and advance forward in their quests to become champions.

“Our product is already good but I am determined to make it great. The goal is TV-quality production on a free live-stream platform – something no promotion has yet come close to achieving.

“Boxing fans are in for a real treat next year!”