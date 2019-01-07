MTK Global is back with another show in Wales

MTK Global will return to Cardiff’s Vale Sports Arena on March 1 as Welsh boxing continues its resurgence.





With Liam Williams’ recent British title glory spearheading a swell of interest in the Principality, MTK Global is back at the scene of its successful maiden show in Wales, which was headlined by ‘The Machine.’

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “It’s always great to bring a big night of boxing to the hotbed that is Wales, where fans always get behind their fighters with great passion.

“From Jimmy Wilde to Howard Winstone to Joe Calzaghe, the Welsh have a wonderful history of boxing heroes.





“After last year’s incredibly eventful show in Cardiff, we’re relishing the chance to keep improving our productions and return with an even bigger and better spectacle for the supporters to enjoy.

“We’ve got some hugely promising talent emerging in the likes of Jacob Robinson and Jacob Lovell, and with Liam Williams providing a beacon for all aspiring fighters in the region, Welsh boxing is set for a big year.”

Some of the best young talent in Wales will be on show on the evening with the likes of Jacob Robinson, Jacob Lovell, Alex Hughes, Rhys Edwards, Maredudd Thomas and many more in line to feature.

###

Unbeaten super-bantamweight Lucien Reid is full of enthusiasm as he enters a crucial year.

Reid has racked up a record of 8-0-KO4 since turning professional and now under the guidance of Adam Booth, the former ABA elite champion is revelling in a busy team that includes the likes of Michael Conlan, Ryan Burnett and Josh Kelly.

Reid said: “It couldn’t be more perfect than to be around fighters like Conlan, Burnett and Kelly. I’m watching them all day every day.

“I’m learning off them all and sparring some of them. I learn the little tricks they have. Those little tricks and little set-ups are very important and can make the difference.

“They’re also all smashing it in life and that gives me inspiration to smash it in life for myself and my young son. Just being around them and Adam Booth is helping me so much.

“We’re going to be working on loads of improvements. I boxed well in my last fight but if I want to get to world title level, I know I need to work on the little set-ups. I just want to fight again now.

“All I’m good at is boxing, so I’m going to put everything I can into it to make sure me and my son have the best life possible.”

News of Reid’s return will be announced in due course.