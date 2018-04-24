MTK Global inks Enmanuel Guerra Castillo

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of 17-year-old boxing sensation Enmanuel Guerra Castillo.





The Miami-based Cuban is set to make his debut in the UK this summer having sparred professional boxers since the age of 15 and is in no doubt he’s heading for the pinnacle of the sport.

Guerra said: “I’m very excited to be working with MTK Global and the future is bright. We chose MTK Global because it’s one of the fastest-growing companies in boxing.

“I’ve been fighting professional fighters since I started boxing. I would hurt amateurs too easily and I had to move on to professional fighters once I developed skill-wise. My punching power is a weapon that helped me win the State Championships twice.

“I’m going to be one of the faces of the sport. I want to get to 10-0 or 12-0 in a year and after that, gradually step up my level of competition. I see myself ready for the top 10 inside two years.”





Guerra, who is mentored by world-renowned trainer Jorge Rubio, was sparring the likes of highly-ranked super-lightweight Courtney Jackson (18-1-KO10) when he was just 15 and MTK Global International Operations Director Paul Gibson is highly enthusiastic over his future.

Gibson said: “This kid has unbelievable potential. Jorge Rubio is a trainer I have the utmost respect for and he absolutely raves about Enmanuel.

“He’s only 17 but you can already see he has something special. It is a given that he is going to be a star in his home country so we are looking to bring him over and build his profile this side of the Atlantic first. Similar to what Top Rank are doing with Mick Conlan.

“You won’t want to miss the chance to see Enmanuel fight live. When he’s topping Las Vegas bills in four or five years it will be nice to be able to say you were there when he was just a teen doing four-rounders.”





Follow Enmanuel Guerra Castillo on Instagram @enmanuelguerra