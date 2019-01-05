MTK Global confirms return to iconic York Hall

MTK Global will stage its first fight night of 2019 at the home of British boxing, London’s York Hall, on February 22.





After a trio of hugely successful 2018 shows at the east London venue, MTK Global presents another card of potential classics featuring some of the hottest talent from the UK and abroad.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We are extremely excited to be kicking off what will be a huge 2019 for MTK Global with an event at one of the most recognised and historic boxing venues in the world.

“So many great fights and great nights have been staged at York Hall and we’re confident we’ll deliver another fantastic event for the fans.





“On this show, there’ll be some elite prospects – both domestic and international – plus step-up fights for some of our fastest-rising stars as well as title fights topping the card.

“It’s a great way to begin a busy run of fight nights and to provide fans with what they have come to expect and what we at MTK Global expect to deliver.”

Emerging local talents such as Dan Azeez, Liam Wells, Siar Ozgul, Jack Ewbank, Daniel Egbunike and Josh Adewale, blue-chip Kazakh prospects Sultan Zaurbek and Azhbenov Nurtas and well-established middleweight Danny Dignum (9-0) are all set to feature on the night.

###

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of Southern Area super-lightweight champion Mikey Sakyi.

The 28-year-old Londoner won the title with a sensational final-round stoppage of Siar Ozgul at York Hall back in July and is on the hunt for further titles in 2019.

Sakyi said: “I was thinking about how I wanted my career to progress and I saw what MTK Global are doing for their fighters. For me to get the best out of myself, I needed a team with connections everywhere.

“People say I’ve got real power but I’m just here to fight. If you let your hands go, everyone can punch. We’re all grown men. However the wins come, I’ll take them. I know I can punch but I’m not going to say I’m a crazy puncher.

“I just want to keep picking up titles and I’m hoping to get a shot at the Commonwealth later in the year. The English, the British – I don’t mind. Whatever comes first, I’ll take it. I don’t focus on anyone else but I’m happy to fight them all.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We welcome Mikey to the team having been hugely impressed with his recent exploits. He’s clearly an improving fighter on the rise in the strong UK super-lightweight division.

“The boxing scene in and around London is thriving at the moment and we look forward to helping Mikey establish himself as a key player. He’s already provided fans with some great entertainment and signing with us guarantees him platforms on which to do so again.”

News of Sakyi’s first fight under the MTK Global banner will be announced in due course.