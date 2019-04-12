MTK Global bring world title fight to Kazakhstan on First President’s Day

MTK Global in association with Top Rank, Inc., MTK Kazakhstan and ESPN+ is delighted to announce an extravaganza of professional boxing to celebrate First President’s Day in Kazakhstan on July 6th.





A world title fight will feature as MTK Global and Top Rank seek to promote the rising stars of the region and, for the first time in Kazakh history, all the action will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Kazakhstan has long been revered as one of the globe’s top producers of amateur boxing stars. Since 1996 when the country first entered the Summer Olympics, Kazakhstan fighters have claimed an astonishing 7 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals in the ring.

With MTK Kazakhstan now firmly established, MTK Global is fully committed to helping Kazakh boxers translate amateur medals into professional titles and to providing the Kazakh public with elite world level shows on their doorstep.

With Viktor Kotochigov, Sultan Zaurbek, Nurtas Azhbenov and Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev already part of the MTK Global family, the race is on to become the heir to Gennady Golovkin’s throne.

MTK Kazakhstan is headed up by Ahmed A Seddiqi and Askar Salikbayev and both men have been instrumental in bringing this huge event to the region.

Salikbayev said: “This is very proud moment for me as a Kazakh. My country loves boxing and to be able to celebrate our First President’s Day with a professional world title fight is very special.

“We are building something great here. There is so much talent in my country but until now there has been nobody to nurture and guide that talent in the professional ranks.

“This show on the 6th of July are another indication that MTK Kazakhstan has arrived to fill the void. I truly believe we will produce many world champions in the coming years.”

Seddiqi said: “This will be a wonderful weekend for world boxing and in particular for Kazakh boxing. The region is so passionate about the sport and it is a pleasure to be involved in bringing big time professional boxing here.

“That it will be a world title fight and broadcast on ESPN+ in conjunction with Top Rank is the icing on the cake.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen added: “This is another hugely exciting move for us. After the recent success of the historic show in Dubai, Kazakhstan is the next region that MTK, Top Rank and ESPN+ are committed to developing.”

