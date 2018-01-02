MTK Global back in Brentwood on March 3, live on iFL TV

MTK Global will return to the Brentwood Centre in Essex on Saturday, March 3 when Matt McCarthy will top another action-packed fight bill live on iFL TV.

Following the success of last month’s ‘Pride & Glory’ promotion, MTK will be back at the Essex venue with local light-middleweight McCarthy (18-1, 4KOs) headlining the card.





The 24-year-old Southern Area champion will feature in title action in his first bout since stopping Tony Milch last October when McCarthy extended his winning streak to nine fights on the bounce to claim his first pro belt.

A host of MTK-backed prospects are also set to feature on the night, including promising London light-heavyweight Dan Azeez (1-0) and Essex middleweight Tey Lynn-Jones (9-1).

iFL TV will once again broadcast the action live after thousands tuned into iFL’s YouTube channel for December’s ‘Pride & Glory’ card, with an audience of over 145,000 viewers having watched Liverpool heavyweight David Price make a victorious return to action on the successful MTK promotion.

Tickets for the March 3 bill range from £40, with £60 table tickets (including service) available while ringside table seating (including service) are priced at £70.

Further fight details and streaming information will be announced in the coming weeks.