MTK Global announces deal with Boxing Booth

MTK Global is delighted to announce a deal with Boxing Booth to act as advisors to Adam Booth’s elite stable of fighters.





The agreement sees the talented threesome of Ryan Burnett, Josh Kelly and Harlem Eubank ink advisory deals with MTK Global. All three train alongside established MTK Global stars Michael Conlan and Lucien Reid in Booth’s Surrey gym.

Multiple world champion coach Booth has long been regarded as one of the top minds in the game and he is confident teaming up with MTK Global will help bring more major honours to his gym.

Booth said: “Having got to know MTK Global over the last year through working with Michael Conlan, it’s a genuine pleasure to have such a company helping me with my business and stable of talented fighters.





“Business always evolves and, after working solo for 20 years, having MTK Global as an advisor will be an essential asset to continue adapting in the ever-changing landscape of the boxing world.”

MTK President Bob Yalen added: “It is always a pleasure working with someone of Adam’s stature and respect within the sport, and I’m delighted to welcome three fighters of the calibre of Burnett, Kelly and Eubank into the MTK Global family.

“All three boxers are world level operators and I am confident that MTK Global will now play a crucial role in guiding them to the pinnacle of the sport.”

###

Unbeaten IBO lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron is excited about her future opportunities inside the ring after linking up with MTK Global and new trainer Jamie Moore.

Cameron (8-0-KO5) now trains alongside some of her MTK Global teammates like Carl Frampton, Conrad Cummings and Steven Ward, and she’s raring to go ahead of her return later this year.

Cameron said: “Everyone is going with MTK Global now so it was the best move for me.

“They look after their boxers and I’ve been seeing that for the last 18 months or so. They really do look after their boxers and that’s the team I want to be with.

“It’s great to join Jamie Moore and I feel like I should have been here a long time ago. I could box tomorrow and I’d be confident with my new team in my corner.

“They’re a nice bunch and they’ve helped me a lot already. I’m ready for a date to get back into the swing of things.

“I was looking at potentially training with Jamie for a while and I knew it would be the best move for me. It’s been good to watch the other guys in the gym, especially when they’re sparring.

“Apparently before it was really hard to match me, so hopefully with MTK Global now it will be a bit easier to get me matched.

“By the end of 2019 I’m hoping to get another world title around my waist, but we’ll have to wait and see.”