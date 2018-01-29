MTK Global inks Andrew Mackay

Former Scottish-title challenger Andrew Mackay has become MTK Global’s latest signing ahead of an April return to the ring.

Inverness native Mackay 6-2-1 (1KO) has put pen to paper on a management deal with a view to getting back into title contention after two particularly unlucky failed challenges over the past two years.





The ‘North Star’ lightweight lost out on a technical decision to Irvine’s Ryan Collins in 2016 after a headclash forced an early finish, while Mackay drew with Marek Laskowski last June before suffering a defeat to the Aberdeen-based Pole in a rematch three months later.

However, the 25-year-old believes that his link-up with MTK will lay a path towards future success and a summer Scottish-title tilt.

“I’m really happy to sign with MTK,” said Mackay. “They’ve been making a lot of impressive moves over the last few years and they’ve been putting on some great shows in Scotland, so I’m delighted to be a part of the team.

(Continues below…)

The ‘North Star’ Andrew Mackay

(Continued…)

“We’re hoping I’ll get back out in April. It’s been a while since I fought because of a few injuries, but I’ll be back out soon and then I’ll be pushing for titles again in the summertime,” continued the Scot.





“There’s a few scores I want to settle, especially with my two losses. They’re two fights I want, but MTK have solid plans for me and I’ll push forward based on those,” added Mackay.

MTK Scotland’s Sam Kynoch believes Mackay is a great addition in his growing stable and he predicted that the Inverness man will be a hit when he fights on home soil.

“Andrew is a great addition to our stable – he has sparred at MTK Scotland on many occasions so I know that he has a boxing style which is pleasing for fans,” said Kynoch.

“I know Andrew is keen to box up in his hometown of Inverness and this is something we will be delivering for him. Having both Andrew and Gary Cornish in our stable creates a great basis for promotions in the Highlands.”