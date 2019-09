MTK Fight Night heads back to York Hall in London on November 9

MTK Global will once again head back to the iconic York Hall in London on November 9 for another huge #MTKFightNight, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV.





The event will feature some of the UK’s most promising names, including WBO European champion Michael McKinson, WBC Silver champion Chantelle Cameron, former British and Commonwealth champion Liam Walsh and unbeaten Danny Dignum.

Undefeated Daniel Egbunike faces Billy Allington for the vacant Southern Area super-lightweight title, plus there is another battle of two unbeaten stars as Josh Adewale takes on Michael Elliott. Rising talents Alex Bellingham, and Jack Martin are in action too.

Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to be returning to York Hall with another fantastic card in November. We always love heading back to the iconic venue and it’s going to be a brilliant event.





“It’s great to have Michael McKinson in action again following his extremely impressive win over Evgeny Pavko in July. Michael is one of the most avoided fighters at welterweight and we’re expecting another elite display.

“Chantelle Cameron also returns ahead of what is set to be a very important year in her career. The showdown with Katie Taylor is one we’d all love to see, and Chantelle will make sure to produce a performance that gets everybody talking.

“Liam Walsh continues his climb back towards world level, and Danny Dignum will look to extend his unbeaten record when he takes the next step in his career too.

“Daniel Egbunike is fighting Billy Allington for the Southern Area title, plus Josh Adewale takes on Michael Elliott, and either of those incredible bouts could be the fight of the night. The likes of Alex Bellingham and Jack Martin make it a superb bill from top to bottom.”

The Golden Contract featherweight quarter-finals take place at York Hall on Oct 4

The opening instalment of the exciting Golden Contract tournament will take place on October 4 when the featherweight quarter-finals take place at the iconic York Hall.

The groundbreaking competition has gripped the imagination of the public, with some of the best fighters at 126 lbs now set to head to London for their first taste of the action.

The first fighters announced for the featherweight division were British champion and WBO no. 6 Ryan Walsh, Commonwealth champion and IBF no. 15 Leigh Wood and unbeaten WBA no. 7 Hairon Socarras.

They were then joined by IBF European champion and IBF no. 9 Jazza Dickens, unbeaten WBO European featherweight champion and WBO no. 11 David Oliver Joyce, and unbeaten WBO European super-bantamweight champion and WBO no. 8 Tyrone McCullagh. The remaining two fighters in the featherweight division are set to be named in the near future.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal with one of the world’s leading promoters that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

To add to the excitement, fighters will not know their opponents until fight week, at the start of which the highly anticipated draws will be made. All titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer.

News on the dates and locations for the super-lightweight and light-heavyweight editions of the Golden Contract will be revealed soon. The three quarter-finals nights will take place in October / November, with the three semi-finals nights then in February / March and the all-important finals will be staged in May / June.