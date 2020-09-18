MTK Global Partners With Croatia Professional Boxing Sports Federation

MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory agreement with the Croatia Professional Boxing Sports Federation which will see the two boxing forces work together to co-manage a number of exciting Croatian fighters.

Boxing in Croatia has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with the region emerging as a key area for combat sports and developing various extremely talented stars.

The Croatia Professional Boxing Sports Federation (HSPBS) has been primarily responsible for the rapid rise, and their hard work and success has now led to this partnership with MTK Global.

It’s the first step of what is set to be a ground-breaking few months for MTK Global in Croatia alongside the HSPBS, and both parties are thrilled with the agreement.

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson said: “We’re pleased to announce this new advisory agreement with the Croatia Professional Boxing Sports Federation. Croatia has produced a large number of talented boxers in recent times, and we’re confident that this new partnership will help them reach their full potential.

“It’s the first step in what is set to be an exciting few months for MTK Global in Croatia, and we’re looking forward to working alongside the HSPBS to create the next huge boxing star from the region.”

HSPBS President Mr. Andrija Kevic said: “As HSPBS President, I am honoured to sign the exclusive partnership deal for Croatia with MTK Global, the leading worldwide management company.

“Despite hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this partnership means we are very positive and ready to turn another page in professional boxing history in Croatia.

“We have a team of world class professionals as well as very talented boxers who are looking for great opportunities, which such a partnership will provide.

“This should open doors for our best professional boxers as well as promising prospects to show their quality and skills, not just on co-promoted events in Croatia but also on the international scene through MTK Global and their wide partnership with world class promoters.

“We hope to have some more great news soon and once again, we express our great satisfaction to become part of the MTK Global family.”

It is the latest innovative move for MTK Global, after a recent partnership with Andre Rozier’s Havoc Management and Advisory in New York, plus the launch of gyms in Miami, USA, along with Leeds and the Lake District in the UK over the last few months.

###

MTK Global is delighted to announce a number of open days for the #MTKAcademy – where members can experience a series of training sessions at their chosen academy centre, meet their trainers and begin their journeys in the sport.

The dates are listed below – with the MTK National Boxing and Education Academy offering young people aged 16 to 19 years a unique opportunity to train and study full time in an elite environment with the world’s foremost boxing management company.

The programme combines boxing, coaching and fitness with an emphasis on education and gaining a range of sporting qualifications.

​Our academy prides itself on offering young athletes who are passionate about boxing the opportunity to progress in their boxing career through competition or a coaching pathway. Coaching is delivered by an unrivalled selection of experienced coaches from the MTK Global talent pool.

Alongside the boxing academy, students have the opportunity to become a boxer, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between, supported by MTK Global​.

Further information on the MTK Academy can be found by checking out our FAQ page, and by also visiting www.academyse.co.uk/boxing.

Academy Director Jamie Strong said: “We are excited to welcome our newest academy members in what will be a fantastic opportunity for young people across the UK.

“Students will experience professional coaching combined with a first-class education across our state-of-the-art academy centres.

“MTK Academy members will also have a series of unique opportunities including MTK Global work experience as they work through the Academy Pathway.”