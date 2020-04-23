MTK Academy – Explained, FAQs answered

Here it is – your one-stop shop for all information on the MTK Academy, which is revolutionising career pathways into the sport of boxing.
Not all of us are born with the potential to be world-class fighters but boxing provides countless futures and countless opportunities besides – from Coaching, Physiotherapy, Cutwork, Nutrition, Event Coordination, Security, Journalism, Promotion and everything in between.
Since the MTK Academy project was announced, registrations have been flooding in and so have the questions; so here’s a simplified, straightforward explanation of what’s on offer using some of your own frequently-asked questions.
How do I know if I’m eligible for MTK Academy?
The MTK Academy is available to those from 16 years of age to 19 years of age.
If you are currently 15 years old but turn 16 before August 31 this year, you are also eligible for application.
When do the courses take place?
MTK Academy courses begin in September and run in conjunction with the school year in order to best incorporate the academic elements available.
Where do the courses take place?
There are currently four centres for students to attend the MTK Academy in person.
These are in:
London
Manchester
Liverpool
Glasgow
Is blended learning available online?
Blended learning will be available and the vast majority of the study can be completed onlinebut students must also attend centres at specific points in the course to deliver certain pieces of work in a face-to-face environment.
How long do the courses last?
Courses will generally run full-time over a 36-week schedule and will span from 1-3 yearsdepending on the rate students complete the required modules.
What are the actual qualifications available?
BTEC in Sport and also including:
Functional Skills – English
Function Skills – Mathematics
*GCSE English for specific learners
*GCSE Mathematics for specific learners
What study modules does the BTEC entail?
Course structures vary each year but over a two-year course, the available modules are as follows:
Anatomy & Physiology
Fitness Training & Programming for Health, Sport and Well-Being
Practical Sports Performance
Professional Development in the Sports Industry
Sports Leadership
Sports Psychology
Investigating Business in Sport and the Active Leisure industry
Sports Performance Analysis
Skill Acquisition in Sport
Technical and Tactical Demands of Sport
Are there any other additional optional modules?
Yes. The following are also available:
Research Methods in Sport
Self-Employment in the Sports Industry
Instructing Gym-Based Exercise
Exercise and Circuit-Based Physical Activity
Instructing Exercise to Music
Instructing Water-Based Exercise
Sports Injury Management
Work Experience in Active Leisure
Leisure Management
Research Project in Sport
Sports Event Organisation
Application of Fitness Testing
Leisure Centre Operations
Rules, Regulations and Officials in Sport
Principles and Practices for Outdoor & Adventurous Activities
Environmental Sustainability & Adventurous Activities
Exercise for Specific Groups
Exercise, Health & Lifestyle
Current Issues in Sport
Sports Massage
Who is supporting the MTK Academy project?
Some of the biggest names in boxing have praised the initiative, including:
Tyson Fury (Reigning WBC and Lineal world heavyweight champion)
Billy Joe Saunders (Reigning two-weight world champion)
Carl Frampton (Two-weight world champion)
Josh Taylor (Reigning WBA Super and IBF world super-lightweight champion)
George Groves (Former WBA world super-middleweight champion)
Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing promoter)
Adam Smith (Head of Sky Sports Boxing)
+ many, many more
So, do you fit the bill for MTK Academy and want to make it in the boxing world? If you’re between the ages of 15-19, have a passion for boxing inside or outside the ring and want to turn that passion into a career, sign up to one of our free courses at MTK Academy today and kickstart your journey: CLICK HERE