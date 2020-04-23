MTK Academy – Explained, FAQs answered

Here it is – your one-stop shop for all information on the MTK Academy, which is revolutionising career pathways into the sport of boxing.

Not all of us are born with the potential to be world-class fighters but boxing provides countless futures and countless opportunities besides – from Coaching, Physiotherapy, Cutwork, Nutrition, Event Coordination, Security, Journalism, Promotion and everything in between.

Since the MTK Academy project was announced, registrations have been flooding in and so have the questions; so here’s a simplified, straightforward explanation of what’s on offer using some of your own frequently-asked questions.

How do I know if I’m eligible for MTK Academy?

The MTK Academy is available to those from 16 years of age to 19 years of age.

If you are currently 15 years old but turn 16 before August 31 this year, you are also eligible for application.

When do the courses take place?

MTK Academy courses begin in September and run in conjunction with the school year in order to best incorporate the academic elements available.

Where do the courses take place?

There are currently four centres for students to attend the MTK Academy in person.

These are in:

London

Manchester

Liverpool

Glasgow

Is blended learning available online?

Blended learning will be available and the vast majority of the study can be completed onlinebut students must also attend centres at specific points in the course to deliver certain pieces of work in a face-to-face environment.

How long do the courses last?

Courses will generally run full-time over a 36-week schedule and will span from 1-3 yearsdepending on the rate students complete the required modules.

What are the actual qualifications available?

BTEC in Sport and also including:

Functional Skills – English

Function Skills – Mathematics

*GCSE English for specific learners

*GCSE Mathematics for specific learners

What study modules does the BTEC entail?

Course structures vary each year but over a two-year course, the available modules are as follows:

Anatomy & Physiology

Fitness Training & Programming for Health, Sport and Well-Being

Practical Sports Performance

Professional Development in the Sports Industry

Sports Leadership

Sports Psychology

Investigating Business in Sport and the Active Leisure industry

Sports Performance Analysis

Skill Acquisition in Sport

Technical and Tactical Demands of Sport

Are there any other additional optional modules?

Yes. The following are also available:

Research Methods in Sport

Self-Employment in the Sports Industry

Instructing Gym-Based Exercise

Exercise and Circuit-Based Physical Activity

Instructing Exercise to Music

Instructing Water-Based Exercise

Sports Injury Management

Work Experience in Active Leisure

Leisure Management

Research Project in Sport

Sports Event Organisation

Application of Fitness Testing

Leisure Centre Operations

Rules, Regulations and Officials in Sport

Principles and Practices for Outdoor & Adventurous Activities

Environmental Sustainability & Adventurous Activities

Exercise for Specific Groups

Exercise, Health & Lifestyle

Current Issues in Sport

Sports Massage

Who is supporting the MTK Academy project?

Some of the biggest names in boxing have praised the initiative, including:

Tyson Fury (Reigning WBC and Lineal world heavyweight champion)

Billy Joe Saunders (Reigning two-weight world champion)

Carl Frampton (Two-weight world champion)

Josh Taylor (Reigning WBA Super and IBF world super-lightweight champion)

George Groves (Former WBA world super-middleweight champion)

Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing promoter)

Adam Smith (Head of Sky Sports Boxing)

+ many, many more

So, do you fit the bill for MTK Academy and want to make it in the boxing world? If you’re between the ages of 15-19, have a passion for boxing inside or outside the ring and want to turn that passion into a career, sign up to one of our free courses at MTK Academy today and kickstart your journey: CLICK HERE