MSG Networks To Air Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Vs. Gennady Golovkin I

MSG Networks will bring fight fans a replay of the controversial Saul “Canelo” Alvarez / Gennady “GGG” Golovkin bout that took place on September 16, 2017 as a preview to the blockbuster rematch in Las Vegas this Saturday night. MSG Networks will telecast a FIGHT SPORTS special with Golden Boy Promotions CEO, Oscar De La Hoya providing round-by-round commentary of the controversial first battle that ended in a split draw. Golovkin has fought and won 5 times at Madison Square Garden during his undefeated career.





Saul “Canelo” Alvarez v. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin I

MSG

Wednesday, September 12 10:00 pm

Thursday, September 13 9:00 pm

Friday, September 14 10:00 pm

MSG Plus





Wednesday, September 12 8:00 pm

Friday, September 14 8:00 pm