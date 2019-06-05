MSG networks to air Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights Series

Golden Boy, DAZN and MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) today announced that Thursday Night Fights, the new monthly boxing series from Golden Boy and DAZN, will now be televised on MSG Networks, bringing live boxing to viewers throughout the New York-metro area.





The Thursday Night Fights series consists of a three-hour program, featuring a two-hour block of live fights followed by a one-hour studio show, Ring Report. The studio show features renowned writers from Ring Magazine that provide in-depth analysis and previews from boxing events around the globe.

“We are delighted to provide boxing fans with broader access to this new series by partnering with a regional sports network industry leader such as MSG Networks,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “MSG Networks provides a platform for us to continue bringing exciting fights to our fanbase in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania areas.”

MSG Networks will air the next edition of Thursday Night Fights on Thursday, June 13 from 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. ET (7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. PT). Seniesa “Superbad”

Estrada (16-0, 6 KOs) will headline the event as she looks to defend her WBC Silver Light Flyweight Title in a 10-round main event against Gretchen “Chen Chen” Abaniel (18-10, 6 KOs) at Avalon Hollywoodin Los Angeles. MSG Networks will then continue to air the series on select Thursday nights each month through the rest of the year.





“We are excited to offer this live boxing series from Golden Boy and DAZN to the passionate fight fans in New York,” said Jeff Filippi, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, and Executive Producer, MSG Networks.

Boxing enthusiasts in the New York-metro area can also watch the series on MSG GO, MSG Networks’ live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers, as well as online at RingTV.com and via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page on Facebook Watch.