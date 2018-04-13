MSG Boxing Presents Inaugural “Ring Masters Championships” – Friday, April 20

The Madison Square Garden Company and USA Boxing Metro announced today the finals of the qualifying tournament for the National Golden Gloves, officially named “Ring Masters Championships” will take place at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 20.





The “Road to the Garden” qualifying tournament, which was comprised of 18 exciting events, took place at various venues around the New York City area, with the best amateur boxers advancing to the ‘Mecca of Boxing’, Madison Square Garden, in the “Ring Masters Championships”. The 24-bout fight card is set and the winners of the “Ring Masters Championships” will advance to the 2018 National Golden Gloves Championships in Omaha, Nebraska in May.

Tickets range from $35.00 – $100 and are available at the Madison Square Garden box office, via ticketmaster.com, and by calling Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008. “Ring Masters Championships” will not be televised live.

“Madison Square Garden has a strong history of hosting amateur boxing and we are thrilled to present the “Ring Masters Championships,”’ said Joel Fisher, executive vice president, MSG Marquee Events. “Every fighter aspires to fight at Madison Square Garden, and we’re excited these young boxers will get that opportunity at the ‘Ring Masters Championships’ on April 20th.”

“This will be the premier event of 2018,” said Metro’s President, and world champion boxer, Sonya Lamonakis. “The ‘Road to the Garden’ featured competitors of all ages and the finals are set for ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’ – Madison Square Garden. World champions Muhammad Ali and Rocky Marciano competed in The Garden, as did Olympians Mark Breland and Riddick Bowe. On Friday, April 20, New York’s most talented amateur boxers will also showcase their talents in this coveted venue.”





The “Road to the Garden” showcased the tremendous talents of New York’s best young amateur boxers and Olympic hopefuls including competitors 8 years old and up. Open Class competitors (aged 19 to 40) will qualify for the National Golden Gloves Tournament in Omaha. Additionally, boxers aged eight to 18 will advance to the 2018 National Junior Olympics in Charleston, WV – making this USA Boxing Metro’s largest advancing tournament ever.