ITV To Screen World Boxing Super Series in UK !

MP & Silva are delighted to announce a media rights agreement with ITV to showcase the inaugural 2017/18 season of the World Boxing Super Series starting September 9. ITV will exclusively cover 16 elite boxers competing across 14 different Fight Nights all over the world to see who will claim the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The Super Middleweight and Cruiserweight tournaments will be shown on a combination of ITV’s free-to-air and pay-per-view platforms with the second Quarter-Final Fight Night featuring Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund from Liverpool’s Echo Arena to be shown live on ITV4 on September 16.





The World Boxing Super Series will be of more particular interest to the British audience this season with Chris Eubank Jr. fighting Turkish Avni Yildirim and the all British duel between George Groves and Jamie Cox at The SSE Arena, Wembley in October both being shown on ITV Box Office.

MP & Silva CEO Jochen Lösch commented: “The boxing world has been crying out for a tournament like this, and ITV is the perfect UK partner to deliver it. I’m extremely pleased to announce this deal so that these high calibre fights can be delivered to the British fans.”

“The Ali trophy achieves a major recognition today,” said Roberto Dalmiglio, Head of Management Board at Comosa, the tournament owner and organizer. “Comosa is thrilled to announce the deal with ITV and the start of a broad cooperation with the leading commercial broadcaster in UK. We are honoured to gather the interest of such a prestigious media partner,” said Dalmiglio.

The deal formally positions the the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy as one of the most interesting and innovative properties in the sports landscape.





“Boxing fans have a new destination to enjoy top quality fights and follow their idols in a multitude of media products made available by Comosa suitable to all needs. The noble art has got the pinnacle event which will deliver top boxing all across the calendar year in a clear media and sporting schedule for the benefit of the fans, the boxers and boxing,” said Dalmiglio.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “Live coverage of this brand new tournament featuring some of British boxing’s most exciting talents is something we hope will appeal to keen fight fans and sports enthusiasts across the country. Chris Eubank Jr won his first world title and defended it on ITV Box Office and this marks the next step in his development. The potential of a mouth-watering match-up with George Groves adds to the prestige of this new series.”

Said Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer: “It is simply unbelievable that the most loyal boxing fans on the planet – the UK fans – are able to watch every single second of action in the tournament as well as the second to none side programming.”

The World Boxing Super Series is a first of its kind annual boxing tournament, and will bring together the ‘best of the best’ fighters to compete at venues around the world for the Muhammad Ali trophy, The Greatest Prize In Boxing. A total of 16 elite boxers from two weight classes (Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight) will battle it out on fourteen separate fight nights in a bracket-style elimination tournament – with the winner in each division crowned in May 2018.