Moyo Retains WBF All Africa Heavyweight Crown After Brawl

Zimbabwean Elvis Moyo continued the impressive resurrection of his career on Friday night, January 26, as he retained the World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa Heavyweight title on home ground at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

Moyo, who returned to boxing last July after four years competing in MMA, made his first title-defense of his second reign as WBF All Africa titlist, scoring a unanimous decision over South Africa-based Congolese Knife Didier.





The fight was a back-and-forth brutal brawl, with both boxers attacking each other aggressively, but the superiority in power for Moyo gave him the edge. After ten rounds, it was clear that the champion had done enough to retain his crown, but it was a lot closer than the scorecards suggested.

Judge Eddie Marshall scored the very entertaining encounter 98-92 for Moyo, while Judges Patrick Mkondiwa and Francis Nhenderere had it slightly wider at 100-91 and 99-91 respectively. Referee in charge of the action was Darryl Ribbink.

Winning his third straight bout since his returning to the squared circle, 34-year-old “Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo improved his record to 7-5-2 (3). Didier, who boxed outside his adopted home-country for the first time, drops to 6-3 (5).

The WBF All Africa Bantamweight title remains vacant, as Tapiwa Tembo failed to make the championship weight before stopping Tanzanian Swedi Mohamed in four rounds. Tembo goes to 9–5-1 (6), Mohamed falls to 12-5-2 (3).

Kalakoda Promotions promoted the WBF doubleheader.





