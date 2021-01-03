Mose Auimatagi vs Blake Caparello in the works

New Zealands Mose Auimatagi 14-2 vs Australia’s Blake Caparello 30-3 in the works.

The match is shaping up to take place on March 13th Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Victoria Australia.

The venue made famous when Australia’s last World Champion Andrew Moloney stopped current WBA World Flyweight interim Champion Panama’s Luis “El Nica” Concepcion in September of 2018

Caparello is the current WBA Oceania Light Heavyweight Champion and World rated (WBA #3, WBO #9 and WBC #10).

El Capo has not seen in ring action since taking on Reece Papuni on August 9th 2019, the longest career lay-off since Caparello turned to the pro ranks in 2009.

Auimatagi most recently took on WBO #6 David Light on the 19th of December. The fight saw Auimatagi come off the canvas and grind out a 10 round loss. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on the Joseph Parker v Junior Fa clash but due to Fas injury the bout was quickly rescheduled.

Interestingly enough Auimatagi moved up from Super Middle to Cruiserweight for the clash, the fight with Caparello is scheduled at Light Heavyweight and for the WBA Oceania title.

Auimatagi discussed the proposed fight:

“I just love to fight, anyone, anywhere, anytime, I’m old school like that. I haven’t got any contract yet but my manager Tony Tolj is working all that out and it should be sorted this week. I’m definitely looking forward to moving back down and having the fight at Light Heavyweight, Cruiserweight was too much for me and I felt slow and sluggish. Im still glad I took the fight, you have to dare to be great and got in some good rounds and kept active when some fighters have not been fighting at all. March 13th you will see the real Iron Mose Auimatagi back in action.”



