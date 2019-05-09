Moruti Mthalane & Karim Guerfi Sign with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of France’s former EBU European bantamweight king Karim Guerfi.





The man from Manosque (28-4, 8 KOs) won a world title at youth level and continued his success with glorious European title stoppage victories against the likes of Ryan Farrag and Stephane Jamoye.

Guerfi, who has also challenged for interim WBA and vacant IBO world titles, is understandably enthusiastic over his future as he joins compatriots Nordine Oubaali and Mohamed Mimoune on #TeamMTKGlobal.

Guerfi said: “I’m incredibly excited by this deal because I believe MTK Global is the best management team in the world.





“My dream is simple – I believe I am capable of becoming a world champion and I hope that once I’ve proven I’m that level in the future, I’ll get my shot. I’ll always be ready for the challenge.

“French boxing is on the rise with the likes of Nordine and Mohamed plus Cedric Vitu. I hope that with them we can inspire more and more of France’s youngsters to take up boxing.

“I can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to fighting on iFL TV and hopefully ESPN+ too but for this to be beneficial, I need victories so I’m motivated.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen added: “We’re delighted to welcome another top French boxer to our ranks and we share Karim’s belief he can ultimately fulfil his childhood dream of becoming world champion.

“Boxing in France is set for a golden era and with the likes of our world champion Nordine Oubaali, Mohamed Mimoune and now Karim, we believe we’re perfectly placed to help ensure that momentum is maintained.”

News of Guerfi’s first assignment as an MTK Global fighter will be forthcoming in due course.

###

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of IBF world flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane to MTK Africa.

The heavy-hitting ‘Babyface’ (37-2, 25 KOs) has joined the world’s leading boxing management team ahead of making the second defence of his title against Masayuki Kuroda in Japan on May 13.

South Africa’s Mthalane, who is trained by Head of MTK Africa Colin Nathan, said: “Since I have joined Colin, my career and life have changed for the better.

“When I heard Colin was becoming Head of MTK Africa, it was a natural move for me to sign for MTK Global because they are by far the best management company in the world.

“I have reclaimed the IBF title I never lost in the ring and now I’m looking forward to great things with my new company.”

Nathan added: “This is another landmark deal and we’re so proud to welcome one of the all-time great South African fighters to MTK Africa.

“While Moruti’s achievements have been outstanding, we believe there’s so much more to come and the help and backing of MTK Global ensures all his efforts will be channelled correctly.

“Myself and Moruti are delighted to be working with the best management company in the world and look forward to more success. Unification fights are inevitable and this brings them closer.”