More Tickets Released For March 18 Boxing Event In Brampton

The Boys Are Back In Town on March 18, and boxing fans are flocking to town with them.

Due to overwhelming demand of tickets for this weekend’s world championship boxing event at Powerade Centre in Brampton presented by Lee Baxter Promotions, an additional block of tickets has been made available online.





“We’re thrilled with the amount of support not only from the local boxing community, but from fans from all over Canada,” said Baxter. “This shows that the most important thing when it comes to putting on boxing events is well-matched, competitive fights. Fans know they can expect a full night of them this weekend.”

Tickets will also be available for walk-up customers the day of the event as well, ensuring everyone has a chance to see the historic action on Saturday night.

Fans are also welcome to stick around the arena following the event for the official after party. You will be able to watch the Gennady Golovkin-Danny Jacobs HBO PPV on the upper level of the arena at Real Starz, alongside all your favorite fighters from the night!

ABOUT THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN:

Two of Ontario’s biggest boxing stars of the past decade will return home on the same night. Logan Cotton McGuinness and Samuel Vargas return to a ring in Ontario, as “The Boys Are Back In Town” at the Powerade Centre in Brampton.

McGuinness will take on the hard-charging, once-defeated Horacio Alfredo Cabral (16-1, 8 KOs) in a ten round super featherweight bout. Vargas will battle tough veteran Armando Robles in ten round welterweight action.

With a win over the Cabral, McGuinness could begin to set his sights on super featherweight champions such as Vasyl Lomachenko, Miguel Berchelt, Jezreel Corrales, Jason Sosa and Gervonta Davis.

Vargas, meanwhile, has already shared the ring with a world champion in his most recent outing, a gutsy effort against welterweight champ Danny Garcia, which was televised across the United States and Canada on Premier Boxing Champions on Spike. It marked the second time Vargas had appeared on national television, having also faced Errol Spence Jr. on NBC in 2015.

The biggest stakes of all on March 18 will come in the form of the co-feature, as Brampton’s own Sandy Tsagouris and Carla Torres clash in an historic affair for the vacant WIBA super featherweight title.

Tsagouris (15-2, 7 KOs) will become the first Toronto-based fighter to fight for a world title in the Toronto region since Clyde Gray faced Jose Napoles for the welterweight title at Maple Leaf Gardens in 1973.

No Toronto-born fighter has ever fought for or won a world title in the GTA, and Tsagouris has the opportunity to change that in her hometown of Brampton. The boys might be back in town, but it’s the women who will be making history.

Doors open at 6:30 PM ET, with the first fight beginning at 7:30 PM ET.