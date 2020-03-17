More boxing postponements announced

MTK Global has confirmed the #GoldenContract event scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Full refunds will be available from point of sale.

We would like to place on record our thanks to our broadcast partners at Sky Sports and ESPN+ as well as the British Boxing Board of Control, all officials and staff who worked so hard towards putting the show on amid challenging circumstances.





Throughout the build-up, the interests of the fighters were at the forefronts of both our minds and our efforts to go ahead in the knowledge each and every pay-day is important for them and the families they provide for.

The ongoing pandemic in the UK means that the full weight of medical care must be thrown behind the NHS and we fully support all decisions taken to ensure people get the best advice, treatment and care as soon as possible.

The #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-finals will take place at a later date and we look forward to bringing big-time boxing back to as many venues and as many TV screens as quickly as we can. In the meantime, we hope you all stay safe.





HENNESSY SPORTS STATEMENT – CORONAVIRUS (COVID 19)

London, UK (17 March 2020) Hennessy Sports has today postponed for the foreseeable future its forthcoming events following a directive from the British Boxing Board of Control that all tournaments under it’s jurisdiction are cancelled after the announcement by the Prime Minister yesterday on the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The two scheduled events affected are:

Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome headlined by Shakan Pitters versus Chad Sugden for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship

Saturday 25th April at the National Sports Centre, Crystal Palace, headline by Samir Ziani versus Alex Dilmaghani for the European Super-Featherweight Championship

Promoter Mick Hennessy will reschedule the events at the safest and earliest opportunity subject to the BBBofC, government and medical advice and conditions at the time.

Hennessy said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 is an unprecedented situation affecting everyone around the world. Above all, the health and welfare of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans is our priority and we have taken this action following direction from the BBBofC and the government,”

“We are closely liaising with the Board, our broadcaster, managers, boxers and sponsors to reschedule both events when it is safe to do so.”

Full ticket refunds are available for both events. To obtain a refund, please refer to your original point of purchase.

WORLD TITLE FIGHT SHOW POSTPONED

Dennis Hobson Promotions regret to announce the postponement of the upcoming International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Title fight show at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena, scheduled for March 27th, between Mexican champion Maximino Flores and challenger Tommy Frank.

With current global, and domestic, events changing rapidly regarding the Coronavirus situation, Dennis Hobson Promotions have taken the difficult decision to cancel the show. This hasn’t been an easy decision, not least for headliner Tommy Frank and the rest of the undercard fighters, but ultimately the most important consideration has to be people’s health.

The show, including the headline fight between Tommy and Maximino for the IBO World Title, will be rescheduled as soon as events allow.

Promoter Dennis Hobson, said: “We’ve been monitoring the situation, and how things have been developing in other countries, and because this was an international fight, we had to think about how we’d get officials and fighters into the country. It was becoming more doubtful, and we’ve just been waiting for the official nod from either the government or the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC). I spoke to Robert Smith from the BBBoC and he thought it was looking doubtful because, as things escalate, all the paramedics and doctors are going to be prioritised elsewhere. The government are also suggesting that social gatherings should be cancelled, and the IBO have been in touch to say they couldn’t get their supervisor over here. So postponing is the most sensible thing to do.

“Ultimately, there are young kids out there, and we’ve all got older family members and friends, and we don’t want to put anyone at risk. The priority is people’s health and wellbeing.

“I’m very disappointed, but whenever there’s a problem, I always try to look for a solution. As soon as there’s the all clear to put social events back on, then we’ll be looking at rearranging Tommy’s world title fight. Tommy will continue to sharpen his tools, and as soon as we get a new date, he’ll be even hungrier to get the victory. Tommy has been looking excellent in training, and his preparation has been first class. He’s the ultimate professional. So, I’m upset for him, and the rest of the undercard fighters, but the fight is still going to be there, and it will happen.”

“Life has a way of throwing challenges at you and it’s all about attitude and how you deal with them,” stated Tommy, on hearing the news. “I’m obviously devastated. I’m been working since before Christmas for this fight but it’s completely out of our hands. I’ll continue to be positive; I’m definitely going to get this title shot with Flores, and I just have to be patient. I’ll stay in the gym, keep ticking over, and hopefully we’ll have another date soon.

“In the grand scheme of life, my world title fight is very small. It’s all about people’s health, and I just want to wish everyone well, and hope that we can all pull together and get through this unprecedented situation.”

Tickets are refundable from the point of purchase.