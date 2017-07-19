Moran now faces Rosales this Friday on Boxeo TELEMUNDO

Mexico City, Mexico: After two consecutive weeks of stunning upsets, the BOXEO TELEMUNDO summer series continues this Friday, July 21 from the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico.

The main event will feature a “Youth Vs. Experience” battle when popular local prospect Antonio “Tono” Moran faces Guadalupe “Bronco” Rosales in a bout schedule for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO Latin Lightweight Title up for grabs. Moran, 24, is ranked #13 WBO, in his last fight March 3rd he scored an impressive first round stoppage over Richard Zamora improving his record to 21-2-14 KO’s. Rosales, 35, is a more experienced fighter, is 8-2 in regional title bouts capturing 5 different belts, he is also won 3 of his last 4 bouts including his last one June 16, when he beat highly touted undefeated prospect Emanuel “Pinky” Colon. His record now stands at 34-12-18 KO’s.

Originally Moran was slated to face Wilberth Lopez who went MIA after mysteriously disappearing from his training camp in Tijuana over the weekend, Lopez has signed a contract for the bout which is also filmed in video, the Promoter All Star Boxing, Inc has officially requested the Boxing Commission in Mexico City to open an investigation in this matter and suspend Lopez and his manager with other commissions as well. The company was able to secure Rosales who was training in his hometown and sparring with Romulo Koasicha who fought last Friday on the series.





6 more fights schedule, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.