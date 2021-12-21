Andrew Moloney outpoints Saludar in Australia – Boxing Results

Andrew Moloney (22-2, 14 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over tough Froilan Saludar (32-5-1, 22 KOs) in a jr bantamweight bout on Tuesday night at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, Australia.

Other Results:

Faris Chevalier W 10 Renald Quinlan

Jackson Murray W TKO 5 David Tuliloa

Daniel Harwood KO2 Caleb Sims

Aaron Cocco TKO3 Tim Simona

