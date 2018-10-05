“MMA MEGA MAYHEM 2018” PPV Tonight in Delaware

Diamond World Fights launches tonight (Friday) with its inaugural mixed-martial-arts event, “MMA MEGA MAYHEM 2018”, live-streamed on Pay Per View from the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware.





“MMA MEGA MAYHEM 2018” will be live streamed, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, via Cleeng https://diamondworldfights.cleeng.com/mma-mega-mayhem-2018/E446849776_US) and FITE.TV (https://www.fite.tv/watch/mma-mega-mayhem-2018/2obiu/)for $19.99.

United Fight Alliance (UFA) will be there to catch all the action with Emmy Award winning television host and commentator, Jordan “Jay” Adams, who will be calling all the action.

“We are building a quality brand that promotes the athleticism of combat sports,” Diamond World Fights CEO and promoter Gail Stallings Minor said. “We are content on growing strong, skilled, disciplined athletes who are the best in the art of the sport. We believe the more skilled you are in the craft and the prepared you are in fitness makes for the strongest combatant.”

The main event pits battle-tested Michael “Thunderhorse” Youngblood (200-40-3), fighting out of Atlanta, against Arizona veteran Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch (124-94-2), for the vacant WKA USA National Heavyweight Championship. Ritch has fought in top organizations like PRIDE and K-1, while Youngblood is a Greco-Roman wrestling champion.





In the co-featured event, former Bellator fighter Michael “The Greek Assassin” Bronzoulis (18-10-1), of Houston, meets Californian Marcus “The Gladiator” Gaines (15-28-1) for the vacant WKA USA Regional Middleweight Championship.

In a special female match, Flint, MI flyweight Sheena “Puma Starr” Brandenburg (0-2-0) faces Jackie “Chadenburg” Vandenburg (0-2-0). Georgia lightweight Jon Cobb (4-1-0) squares off versus Steve McCabe (7-21-0), a former UFC fighter from Philadelphia, plus featherweight Brandon “Black Panther” Davis (9-5-0) meets Michigan’s pro-debuting Matt “Lighting” Lyall.

There will also be a pair of amateur MMA matches featuring Tyler “Yogi” Hinton vs. Christian Andalon and San Diego’s Tyler Schaefer vs. Tia Jablonsky.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.





Tickets, ranging between $20.00 and $129.00, are available to purchase at the Bob Carpenter Arena box office or online by clicking here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=Diamond+World+Fights+MMA+MEGA+MAYHEM

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first fight at 8 p.m. ET.

INFORMATION:

www.DiamondWorldFights.com

Facebook: /DiamondWorldFights, /GailStallingsMinor

Twitter: @DiamondFights, @GSMminor

Instagram: @DiamondWorldFights, @Gail_Stallings