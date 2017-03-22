Misael Rodriguez and Money Powell in action on 4/9

A host of newly-signed Ringstar Sports talent will take the stage and make their professional debuts in separate bouts that make up a stacked undercard on Sunday, April 9 from The Novo at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The decorated amateurs who will turn pro in separate four-round bouts are 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist Misael Rodriguez, who enters the ring in a middleweight clash, top-rated U.S. amateur Money Powell IV, who will compete in a super welterweight bout, 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis, who fights in a welterweight attraction and 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado, whowill battle in lightweight action.





“This is going to be a tremendous night from top to bottom as the top talent from Ringstar Sports will begin their quests for super stardom,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of RIngstar Sports. “From 2016 Olympians like Misael Rodriguez, Lindolfo Delgado and Eimantas Stanionis to an accomplished amateur like Money Powell IV, fans at The Novo will be treated to outstanding bouts featuring top talent from start to finish.”

Additional action will see former world title challenger and Los Angeles-native Maricela Cornejo (6-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight bout. The 29-year-old lost a narrow split decision in a middleweight world title fight against Kali Reis last April in New Zealand. Cornejo picked up two wins in the last three months of 2016 and will return seeking another world title opportunity on April 9.

Rounding out the night of fights will be former world title challenger Roberto Marroquin (25-4-1, 18 KOs) in a super featherweight bout, plus exciting prospect Alejandro Guerrero (2-0, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports, are priced at $30 general admission, $60 balcony reserved, $100 VIP balcony reserved and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through AXS.com HERE.

The April 9 event is headlined by former world title challenger Josesito “Riverside Rocky” Lopez battling Mexico’s Saul Corral in a 10-round showdown. Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT and features unbeaten lightweight Alejandro “El Charro” Luna battling Andrey Klimov and the pro debut of 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas in a six-round super featherweight fight.

At last year’s Rio games, the 22-year-old Rodriguez overcame incredible odds to win the first Olympic boxing medal for Mexico since Christian Bejerano in 2000. The Chihuahua native and his teammates had to resort to begging on public buses and streets in Mexico to raise money to compete in international boxing tournaments. He completed his road to the medal stand by defeating Egypt’s Hosam Bakr Abdin to clinch a medal in the middleweight division.

Born in Germany, where his former boxer father was stationed in the military, Powell IV dedicated himself to boxing for good when his family moved back to the U.S. in 2011. The 19-year-old has quickly made a name for himself since then, winning the 2016 Youth Welterweight National Championship to earn the top ranking in the 152-pound division by USA Boxing. Fighting out of Fort Mitchell, on the state line of Alabama and Georgia, Powell will campaign at super welterweight as a professional.

An accomplished amateur representing Kaunas, Lithuania, Stanionis is looking to become the next Eastern European fighter to make a splash in the U.S. The 22-year-old had a 141-19 record as an amateur and earned four senior national championships before winning gold at the European Olympic Qualifier to earn his trip to the 2016 Games. A gold medalist at welterweight at the 2015 European Amateur Boxing Championships, Stanionis hopes to build his way up to contention in one of the premiere division in boxing.

A teammate of Rodriguez on the 2016 Mexican Olympic team, Delgado will now look to accomplish the professional dreams he’s sought since he started boxing at 10 years old. The 22-year-old would eventually capture gold at the 2016 American Olympic Qualification and earn his trip to Rio. Born in Linares but training in Tijuana, Delgado compiled a 139-15 amateur record that included a victory over former world champion Amnat Ruenroeng.

The 27-year-old Marroquin won his first 19 pro fights after a stellar amateur career that culminated in a runner-up performance in the 2007 U.S. Olympic trials. The Dallas-native challenged unbeaten Guillermo Rigondeaux for a 122-pound title in 2012 and has picked up victories over Antonio Escalante, Kiun Evans and Miguel Soto since.

Representing Irving, Texas, Guerrero made his pro debut on June 25, 2016 in Dallas. The 19-year-old stopped Luis Caballero in his first start and followed it up with a decision over Manuel David Lopez Macias in October.