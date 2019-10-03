Misael Lopez looks to Shine on Lions Only card

Hard charging super featherweight prospect Misael Lopez (11-0) is looking to close out 2019 with a bang.





The 23 year old returns to action tomorrow in Houston, Texas against Nestor Robledo on the first card promoted by Jermall and Jermell Charlo’s Lions Only Promotions in which neither of the twins is fighting on the card.

Lopez is very excited for having the opportunity to put his skills on display in a boxing town like Houston.

“It is amazing to be fighting out there. This is the type of exposure that you want as a boxer to showcase your skills. I am the ‘A’ side and this will be a chance for me to show my skills against a tough Mexican fighter who will be coming forward so I am excited to put on a show. It should be a great atmosphere,” Lopez stated.





His last fight took place in March when he blew out Richard Flores in 1 round. He is planning on this fight ending in similar fashion.

“That would be nice. I know that Ryan Garcia’s brother Sean Garcia couldn’t knock him out so that’s the goal. He fought him last and he couldn’t get him out so we are definitely looking for a knockout,” revealed Lopez.

If everything goes well Lopez hopes to have a quick turn around and get right back in action. Now that he is aligned with Oscar Vazquez and Sugar’s Boxing he expects to be much more active.





“I was supposed to fight in late September so I have been ready for a while. I can’t wait to show what I can do. Now that I have a new team and new coaches like (Mark) ‘Too Sharp’ (Johnson) everything is going in the right direction. We are hoping if everything goes right that we will get a TV fight on a PBC card later this year. That is the goal,” Lopez stated.

The 11 fight card is topped by super lightweight prospect Darwin Price taking on veteran Breidis Prescott in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.