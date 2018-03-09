MIKEY GARCIA vs. SERGEY LIPINETS FINAL WEIGHTS, PHOTOS & COMMISSION OFFICIALS FOR IBF JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY ON SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® Live At 10:15 P.M. ET/PT From Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio
Click HERE for Photos from Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME
IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship
Mikey Garcia – 139 ½ pounds
Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ pounds
Referee: Laurence Cole; Judges: Mark Calo-Oy (Texas), Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Nelson Vazquez (P.R.)
Vacant WBA Super Lightweight World Championship
Rances Barthelemy – 139 ½ pounds
Kiryl Relikh – 140 pounds
Referee: Luis Pabon; Judges: Alfredo Polanco (MEX), Cesar Ramos (Texas), Rafael Ramos (Texas)