MIKEY GARCIA vs. SERGEY LIPINETS FINAL WEIGHTS, PHOTOS & COMMISSION OFFICIALS FOR IBF JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY ON SHOWTIME®

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® Live At 10:15 P.M. ET/PT From Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio





Click HERE for Photos from Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship

Mikey Garcia – 139 ½ pounds

Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ pounds





Referee: Laurence Cole; Judges: Mark Calo-Oy (Texas), Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Nelson Vazquez (P.R.)

Vacant WBA Super Lightweight World Championship

Rances Barthelemy – 139 ½ pounds

Kiryl Relikh – 140 pounds





Referee: Luis Pabon; Judges: Alfredo Polanco (MEX), Cesar Ramos (Texas), Rafael Ramos (Texas)