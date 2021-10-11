Mikey Garcia faces Sandor Martin this Saturday on Dazn

Mikey Garcia believes Sandor Martin stands in his way of World title action in 2022 as the four-weight World champion returns to action on Saturday night (October 16) at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA, live worldwide on DAZN.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AT TICKETS.COM

Garcia (40-1 30 KOs) makes a welcome return to action in a catchweight clash at 145lbs with Martin, as the Californian looks to land an eye-catching win to use as a springboard for mega-fights in 2022.

When Garcia steps through the ropes at the home of the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night, it will be 596 days since he saw off the challenge of Jessie Vargas in Frisco, Texas, in February 2020.

Martin (38-2 13 KOs) has been active over the pandemic, successfully defending his European Super-Lightweight title with a wide decision win over Kay Prospere in Barcelona in April and previously shutting out Nestor Maradiaga over eight in Milan in December – and the southpaw Spaniard will be looking to land a career-best win and catapult himself into contention for the fights that Garcia craves.

In his time out of the ring, Garcia was linked with fights with now-retired modern great Manny Pacquiao and former 140lb champion Regis Prograis. Neither fight came to fruition, but Garcia knows that getting back into the ring and looking at his best will see him prove that he’s a ‘force to be reckoned with’ and will land him a stellar fight next.

“It’s been a year and a half since my last fight, so I am excited to get back in there,” said Garcia. “I am looking forward to giving my fans a chance to see me again, especially here in Cali, it’s my home state, but I haven’t fought much here.

“I want to pursue big fights, title fights, and be recognized as one of the best fighters in the world once again. This is another step in that direction.

“I was interested in Manny and Regis, but we weren’t able to get those fights, and we landed on Sandor Martin, and he is a very good fighter. He’s a southpaw; he’s relatively unknown in America, but people know him worldwide and in the sport. He’s got a great record at 38-2; he’s hungry for a big opportunity like this and wants to capitalize on it.

“Sandor knows a win on Saturday would catapult his name into the mix for the fights that I want. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy night at all, but I am planning on fighting the very best, Sandor Martin, and I will show all my skills and show that I am a force to be reckoned with.

“I’ve experienced so many styles in my career; I’ve boxed several southpaws and sparred countless lefties. He’s a tricky one, he uses his height and reach, so I must be prepared to overcome those strengths he has – a good jab, good straight left, his ring generalship is good – so I need to be able to attack properly but also be wary in defense.

“I don’t experience pressure. No matter who I fight, I am there to do my job, and that’s it – I have already won the fight multiple times in my head, and that’s it. You only feel pressure if you are unsure of yourself, and I’ve never felt that, so I am confident I will win and look good doing it.”

A stacked undercard in support of the main event is led by WBO World Light-Flyweight king Elwin Soto (19-1 13 KOs), putting his crown on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez (24-3-1 14 KOs) while San Antonio talent Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (13-0 9 KOs) clashes with Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-4-1 15 KOs).

There’s plenty more young talent on the card as unbeaten Australian Super-Featherweight Brock Jarvis (19-0 17 KOs) fights under the Matchroom banner for the first time against Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (13-4-2 6 KOs), Marc Castro (3-0 3 KOs) fights in his hometown for the first time as a pro, and Diego Pacheco (12-0 9 KOs), Nikita Ababiy (10-0 6 KOs) and Khalil Coe (1-0 1 KO) all looking to add wins to their impressive starts in the pro game.