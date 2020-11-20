Mike Tyson faces Roy Jones Jr on BT Sport Box Office on November 28th

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office 2 for £19.95 in the UK and €29.99 in Ireland.

Tyson (50-6) goes head-to-head with former champion Jones Jr. (66-9) on Saturday 28 th November

November BT Sport Box Office 2 is available on BT TV, BT Sport Box Office App, Sky and Virgin Media TV

Los Angeles’ Staples Center plays host to Mike Tyson’s highly-anticipated showdown with the former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr., as Tyson returns to the ring more than 15 years after his last professional bout.

Watch all the action from the fight and an exciting undercard that includes YouTube sensation Jake Paul going toe-to-toe with former NBA star Nate Robinson, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office 2 from 1 am on Sunday 29th November.

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion, “Iron” Mike Tyson, last stepped into a ring professionally in 2005. His glittering career came to an end as he lost to Kevin McBride in six rounds.

Now, the 54-year-old faces off against Roy Jones Jr., who held world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight over the course of his 29-year career, as two of the greatest boxers of their generation go head-to-head in what is sure to be a thrilling exhibition match.

The exclusively live coverage on BT Sport Box Office 2 will kick off at 1 am with action from an undercard that features American YouTuber Jake Paul. He faces off against former NBA point guard Nate Robinson regarding the latter’s professional debut.

Meanwhile, Paul currently boasts a 1-0 record in professional boxing following a first-round TKO win against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January.

They will be joined on the undercard by British cruiserweight Viddal Riley, taking on Rashad Coulter, and former WBA light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack, who will square up against Blake McKernan. The first hour of the event will be available to watch on BT Sport 1.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr.'s fight night, now available for purchase, costs £19.95 in the UK (€29.99 in Ireland)