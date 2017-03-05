Mike Ruiz Jr. fights Rodrigo Guerrero on 4/15

Mike Ruiz Jr. (11-4-2 4KOs) of Fresno, CA returns April 15th at the Cache Creek Casino and Resort in Brooks, CA against former IBF world champion Rodrigo Guerrero (25-6-1 18KOs) in the main event as he fights for the junior bantamweight International Boxing Association title.

Things have not always been easy for Mike Ruiz Jr., who saw a rough patch four years ago losing fights to a few top prospect as his future was unclear in the sport of boxing. Ruiz Jr. knew something had to change and moved his camp to Main Event Boxing Gym in Fresno, CA and picked up the biggest win of his career.





(Photo credit: Lukie Ketelle)

Last year, Ruiz Jr. rematched Bruno Escalante, a top contender in the super flyweight division and picked up a major victory that put him in line for this title shot.

We recently caught up with Mike Ruiz Jr. and this is what Ruiz Jr. had to say:

On fight for the IBA junior bantamweight title:

“It means a lot, it shows where you’re at in this stage of your career when you’re fighting for something and try to accomplish it. This is the next step forward to the ultimate goal, all four world titles!”

On turning career around:

“I knew I had people doubting and I told myself, if I am going to go further, I need to improve my training. It took me like four to five years for me to get to where I am at now and have the opportunities I once had. I can’t fail anymore, I can’t lose anymore.”

On mindset in camp:

“I told myself a year and half ago, that when it is all said and done I wanted to be able to say I gave my all. I have the right people to help me right now to get me to the top of the division.”

On training:

“I have a head coach, Tommy of Main Event Boxing Gym in Fresno as well as Joey Hernandez helps me with technical boxing and I have a strength and conditioning coach. I have a very good camp right now and am ready for this fight.”

On what to expect for this fight:

“The fans can expect Mike Ruiz Jr. to fight and show everybody what I am capable of doing in the ring.”

On April 15th, Mike Ruiz Jr. will look to complete his comeback as he fights for a title at Cache Creek Casino and Resort in the main event against former world champion Rodrigo Guerrero in 10 round main event in Brooks, Ca.

Tickets are available at available at CacheCreek.com as well as Tickets.com.

First bell is at 6PM.

Cache Creek Casino and Resort is located at 14455 State Hwy 16 in Brooks, CA. Please enter the casino and follow signage to the event.