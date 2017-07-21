Mike Gavronski vs. Tony Hirsch on Sept. 9

Super middleweights Mike Gavronski and Tony Hirsch will face off in the main event at Battle at the Boat 112 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Gavronski brings a record of 23-2-1 with 14 KOs into the 10-round bout, while Hirsch sports a record of 22-6-2 with 9 knockouts.

The main event will be one of six fights on the card, which will also feature a semi-main event between Andres Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) and Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO).





Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Gavronski has been razor sharp in his last three bouts with wins over previously undefeated Australian champion Jake Carr, knockout artist Thomas Awimbono and Quinton Rankin, who he bested by unanimous decision in his most recent fight on June 3.

“Mike made his professional debut here in 2010 and has fought at the Emerald Queen 11 times,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “He’s never looked better than he has in his last three fights. He has really shaped up his game and is on the verge of cracking the top 20 world rankings.”

Gavronski, a native of Tacoma, is 10-1 in his 11 career fights at the Emerald Queen Casino with his only setback coming in 2015 against Dashon Johnson in a bout for the vacant WBA-NABA United States super middleweight championship.





Since that defeat, Gavronski has gone a perfect 3-0.

Hirsch brings a nine-fight unbeaten streak into the main event, last losing on Aug. 17, 2013.

Super lightweights Reyes and Keys highlight the undercard.

Reyes has had his power on full display during his last two contests, posting early knockout victories over Will Hughes and Jacob Szilasi, while Keys, a multiple-time national amateur champion, will attempt to extend his current winning streak to three.

The undercard will also feature undefeated Richard Vansiclen (4-0) facing Frankie Orr in a clash of 175 pounders and Ricardo Maldonado meeting Marco Cardenas in a 140-pound match-up.

Battle at the Boat 112 will feature the VIP experience with 3rd Row Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 112 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 112 Card

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

10 Round Main Event – 168 pounds

Mike Gavronski (23-2-1, 14 KOs) vs. Tony Hirsch (22-6-2, 9 KOs)

5 Round Semi-Main Events

145 pounds: Andres Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO)

140 pounds: Ricardo Maldonado (7-6-1, KO) vs. Marco Cardenas (6-6-1, 2 KOs)

­­

4 Round Undercard Bouts

180 pounds: Richard Vansiclen (4-0-0, 3 KOs) vs. Frankie Orr (1-2-0)

140 pounds: Niko McFarland (0-4-0) vs. Shae Green (1-0-0)

170 pounds: Tommy Turner (4-7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Cole Milani (2-5-0, 2 KOs)