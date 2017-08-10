Mike Gavronski faces Tony Hirsch on September 9

Mike Gavronski will look to cap an impressive 12-month stretch with yet another victory when he faces Tony Hirsch in the main event of Battle at the Boat 112 on Sept. 9, 2017 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Gavronski, ranked fifth by the World Boxing Association-North American Boxing Association, brings a record of 23-2-1 with 14 KOs into the 10-round super middleweight contest.

He has posted three consecutive noteworthy triumphs over his last three fights.





“Mike has never looked better than he has in his last three fights,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “He’s looked quicker, stronger and more determined. It’s been a lot of fun watching him over the last year.”

As with his previous three fights, Gavronski will spend the final month of his training in San Antonio, Texas.

“I’m not one to be superstitious, but it’s proven to be a successful approach with him,” said manager Sam Ditusa about Gavronski’s training routine in the Long Star State. “He is basically living the life of a caveman down there. He’s away from all distractions. He has a little room with a TV in it. All he does is eat, sleep and train.”

Coming off a rare defeat, Gavronski returned to his winning ways on Sept. 10, 2016 by handing previously undefeated Australian champion Jake Carr his first career setback with a sixth-round TKO. Carr has since won his last three fights.





Following the Carr victory, Gavronski squared off against knockout artist Thomas Awimbono, who was looking to extend his 18-fight winning streak in their Nov. 19, 2016 bout.

That failed to happen as Gavronski dominated their showdown, winning by unanimous decision in a lopsided affair.

Gavronski made his 2017 debut on June 3 when he stepped into the ring to face Quinton Rankin (12-3-2). Gavronski would once again win by unanimous decision, placing him right on the doorstep of a top 20 world ranking.

“Mike is fighting the guys no one else wants to fight, and he’s winning those fights,” Ditusa said. “I think he is definitely deserving (to be ranked among the top 20 in the world). If he comes out victorious and healthy in this fight I think he’s made a strong case for himself.”

Hirsch, who fights out of Oakland, Calif. And is 22-6-2 with 9 KOs, is seeking a seventh straight win in the bout, last losing four years ago by decision to John Jackson, who fought for the vacant WBC World super welterweight championship in 2016.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The six-fight card will also feature a semi-main event between super lightweights Andres Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) and Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO).

Battle at the Boat 112 will feature the VIP experience with 3rd Row Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 112 Card

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

10 Round Main Event – 168 pounds

Mike Gavronski (23-2-1, 14 KOs) vs. Tony Hirsch (22-6-2, 9 KOs)

5 Round Semi-Main Events

145 pounds: Andres Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO)

140 pounds: Ricardo Maldonado (7-6-1, KO) vs. Marco Cardenas (6-6-1, 2 KOs)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

TBD vs. TBD

140 pounds: Niko McFarland (0-4-0) vs. Shae Green (1-0-0)

170 pounds: Tommy Turner (4-7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Cole Milani (2-5-0, 2 KOs)