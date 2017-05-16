Mike Gavronski fights Quinton Rankin on 6/3

Few fighters have enjoyed more success at Battle at the Boat during the series’ 20 years than Mike Gavronski.

The Tacoma native will look to continue his winning ways at the nation’s longest running tribal casino boxing series when he faces Quinton Rankin in the main event of Battle at the Boat 111 at the Emerald Queen Casino on Saturday, June 3.





Gavronski will fight for the first time in the light heavyweight division. He brings an impressive record of 22-2-1 with 14 knockouts into the 10-round contest.

“Everything has been going great with Mike leading up to this fight,” said Gavronski’s trainer Sam Ditusa. “He’s down in San Antonio training right now. He went down there his last two fights and trains for five weeks. Each time turned out really well. It just basically gets him away from home and allows him to focus completely on boxing.”

It’s hard to argue with Ditusa’s assessment as Gavronski looked razor sharp in his last two bouts.

Gavronski defeated Thomas Awimbono (25-4-1) in his last bout on Nov. 19, 2016, a win that came on the heels of his triumph over previously undefeated Australian champion Jake Carr on Sept. 10 2016.

The victories improved Gavronski’s all-time record at the Emerald Queen Casino to 9-1.

“Those two fights were easily the best of Mike’s career,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “He looked like a completely different fighter against Carr and Awimbono. He was quicker and more accurate. He really put on a show and we expect the same type of performance from him on June 3 as he is right on the verge of being ranked among the top 20 in the world.”

Fighting out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Rankin is 12-3-2 with 9 KOs.

He is 8-1-2 over his last 11 bouts with his only setback coming against undefeated Medzhid Bektemirov (18-0) on June 13, 2016. Rankin is coming off a draw against undefeated Todd Unthank May (10-0) on March 11.

“The opponent pool is really dwindling for Mike,” Ditusa said. “He’s going up a weight class. It’s just getting harder to find opponents for him. He’s fought some very tough fighters and I think Rankin falls right into that category.”

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Battle at the Boat 111 will feature the VIP experience with 3rd Row Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 111 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 111 Card

Saturday, June 3, 2017

10 Round Main Event – 173 pounds

Mike Gavronski (22-2-1, 14 KOs) vs. Quinton Rankin (12-3-2, 9 KOs)

5 Round Semi-Main Events

170 pounds: Tommy Turner (4-7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Issac Tadeo (8-0-0, 4 KOs)

­­147 pounds: Andres Reyes (6-2-1, KO) vs. Will Hughes (5-5-0, 3 KOs)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

177 pounds: Richard Vansiclen (3-0-0, 2 KOs) vs. Justin Milani (1-4-0)

140 pounds: Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO) vs. Ricardo Maldonado (7-6-1, 1 KO)

140 pounds: Niko McFarland (0-3-0) vs. Shae Green (debut)