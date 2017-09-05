Mike Gavronski vs. Bryan Vera this Sat.

Super middleweight Mike Gavronski is looking to end 2017 with a top 20 world ranking.



A victory over Bryan Vera could go a long way in that happening.



Gavronski looks to post his fourth consecutive victory when he meets Vera in the main event of Battle at the Boat 112 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.



The 10-round fight highlights the six-bout card.



Gavronski (23-2-1, 14 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision over Quinton Rankin on June 3. Prior to that victory he snapped Thomas Awimbono’s 18-fight winning streak, which spanned 6 ½ years and featured 17 wins by knockout, on Nov. 19, 2016 and handed Australian champion Jake Carr his first professional loss on Sept. 10, 2016.



Gavronski, ranked fifth by the World Boxing Association-North American Boxing Association, is 9-1 over his last 10 fights.



“Mike is fighting the guys no one else wants to fight, and he’s winning those fights,” said Gavronski’s trainer Sam Ditusa. “I think he is definitely deserving (to be ranked among the top 20 in the world). If he comes out victorious and healthy in this fight I think he’s made a strong case for himself.”



Vera (26-11-0, 16 KOs) also brings a three-fight winning streak into the contest.



Vera, a former WBO NABO middleweight champion who appeared on the third season of ESPN’s boxing reality series The Contender, handed Andy Lee, a former WBO middleweight champion, his first professional victory and holds two victories over former WBC World light middleweight champion Sergio Mora.



Highlighting the undercard will be a semi-main event between super lightweights Andres Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) and Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO).



Reyes has won his last two fights by knockout. He defeated Will Hughes by first-round TKO in his last fight on June 3. The KO win came on the heels of his knockout victory over Jacob Szilasi on March 18.



“I would contribute Reyes’ last two knockouts to him maturing a little bit. He’s now 24 years old, and he dropped down to the minor leagues a little bit after I had him fighting in the major leagues,” Goyette said. “We’ll see if he can hit a homerun in the major leagues with Andre Keys.”



Battle at the Boat 112 Card

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017



10 Round Main Event – 168 pounds

Mike Gavronski (23-2-1, 14 KOs) vs. Bryan Vera (26-11-0, 16 KOs)



5 Round Semi-Main Events

145 pounds: Andres Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO)

140 pounds: Ricardo Maldonado (7-6-1, KO) vs. Marco Cardenas (6-6-1, 2 KOs)



4 Round Undercard Bouts

140 pounds: Niko McFarland (0-4-0) vs. Shae Green (1-0-0)

170 pounds: Tommy Turner (4-7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Cole Milani (2-5-0, 2 KOs)

145 pounds: Jorge Linares (Pro Debut) vs. Jesse Barich (0-2-0)

