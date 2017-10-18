Mike Gavronski faces Andrew Hernandez on Nov.18

Mike Gavronski will face Andrew Hernandez for the vacant WBA-North American Boxing Association Super Middleweight championship in the main event of Battle at the Boat 113 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Gavronski, who recently signed a multiple-year promotion contract with Brian Halquist Productions, is currently ranked No. 5 by the WBA’s North American Boxing Association (NABA), No. 5 by the IBF’s United States Boxing Association (USBA), and No. 2 by the WBC’s North American Boxing Federation.





Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Gavronski brings a four-fight winning streak into the title bout, defeating veteran Brian Vera by TKO in his most recent appearance on Sept. 9, and has an overall record of 24-2-1 with 15 of his victories coming via knockout.

“Mike has earned this title fight. He has had a spectacular year and has now positioned himself to make some noise in the super middleweight division,” Halquist said. “A win here guarantees him a world top 10 ranking in the World Boxing Association. It brings him one step closer to fighting for a world championship.”

Over the last year Gavronski has defeated previously unbeaten Australia champion Jake Carr, knockout specialist Thomas Awimbono, who brought an 18-fight winning streak into their fight, and highly-regarded Quinton Rankin.

Gavronski, a two-time Tacoma Golden Gloves champion as an amateur, made his professional debut at the Emerald Queen Casino on Jan. 9, 2010, winning by TKO. He is 11-1 all-time fighting in his hometown of Tacoma.





Hernandez, a former WBC United States Middleweight champion, is 19-7-1 with 9 KOs. He opened 2017 with three consecutive victories, including a win over Sijuola Ade Shabazz for the vacant WBA-NABA USA Middleweight title.

This will mark Hernandez’s second time fighting at the Emerald Queen Casino. He defeated onetime contender Dionisio Miranda in Tacoma on March 26, 2016 after Miranda failed to answer the bell following the seventh round.

The main event will be one of six fights on the card, which will also feature a semi-main event between Andre Keys (4-1-0, KO) and Sean Gee (4-6-0) and a battle of unbeaten 169-pounders in Fatlum Zhuta (4-0-1, 3 KOs) and Kian Heidari (1-0-1).

Battle at the Boat 113 will feature the VIP experience with 3rd Row Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 113 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 113 Card





Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

10 Round Main Event – WBA-NABA Super Middleweight Championship

Mike Gavronski (24-2-1, 15 KOs) vs. Andrew Hernandez (19-7-1, 9 KOs)

5 Round Semi-Main Events

144 pounds: Andre Keys (4-1-0, KO) vs. Sean Gee (4-6-0) ­­

169 pounds: Fatlum Zhuta (4-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Kian Heidari (1-0-1)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

140 pounds: Niko McFarland (0-4-1) vs. Nicholaus Briannes (1-7-0)

152 pounds: Steve Villalobos (5-0-0, 4 KOs) vs. Eduardo Torres (1-1-0)

142 pounds: Adrian Lozano (Debut) vs. Jorge Linares (1-0-0, KO)