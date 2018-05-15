Mike Acri to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Boxing HOF on Sunday

Veteran promoter and Erie, Pennsylvania native MICHAEL ACRI will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. The banquet and induction ceremony will take place This Sunday! May 20, at Romano’s Catering in Philadelphia. Established in 1958, PABHOF is the oldest boxing hall of fame in the country.





Acri, a longtime fixture in professional boxing, is best known for his work with living legend Roberto Duran, the late Hector “Macho” Camacho, and “The Pittsburgh Kid” Paul Spadafora.

“It’s nice to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame which honors the state’s rich boxing heritage” said Acri. The third Erie native to be inducted into the PABHOF, Acri will be joining the late Johnny Bizzarro, who challenged for the junior lightweight and lightweight world titles in the ’60s, and veteran matchmaker Don Elbaum.

Among the 15 others being inducted at the 60th annual PABHOF gala include Jersey Joe Walcott and the Fletcher Brothers — Frank “The Animal” Fletcher, a former USBA and ESPN middleweight champion, and Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher who held the Pennsylvania State lightweight title — and Pittsburgh’s Johnny Morris, a former Pennsylvania State middleweight champion