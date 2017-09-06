Mikaela Laurén battles Cecilia Brækhus on 10/21

Former WBC World Super Welterweight Champion Mikaela Laurén (29-4, 13 KOs) will challenge female pound-for-pound star Cecilia Brækhus (31-0, 8 KOs) for the Unified World Welterweight titles on October 21 in Stokke, Norway.

(Photo Credit: KGZ Fougstedt)



Laurén lands a dream match with the Norwegian fighter following back-to-back victories over Szilvia Szabados and Kita Watkins, and wasted no time telling her Scandinavian rival what she thought of her at today’s kick-off press conference in Oslo.



‘’Cecilia is a great boxer, but as a person, I don’t respect her. I think she’s fake, she’s a diva, and she doesn’t treat other people with respect,’’ said the ‘Nordic Queen’ Laurén, who is eager to avenge her October 2010 World title defeat to Brækhus.



‘’She may have beaten me seven years ago but I’m a completely different fighter now. I was just a novice back then and now I’m a seasoned pro. I’ve always had fitness but now I have much better technique and I’m stronger than ever.



‘’I know I’m the underdog in this fight and I’m going in there with nothing to lose. All the pressure is on Cecelia. Of course, she is a good fighter but I don’t think she has improved in recent years, and now the time is right for me to beat her.’’



Brækhus is back in action after outpointing Erica Anabella Farias in front of her home fans in Bergen, and ‘The First Lady’, now 32-0, says she is looking forward to facing Laurén as she looks to extend her eight-year world championship reign.



‘’Mikaela has done a lot of talking since our first fight,’’ said Brækhus. ‘’It will be fun to make up for this in the ring. I won’t underestimate her. I will approach this fight like I do all my World title defences, and I look forward to putting on a great show for the fans on October 21.’’



The Unified World Welterweight Championship clash between Cecilia Brækhus and Mikaela Laurén will be available to watch live and exclusive on Viaplay PPV in Sweden and Norway. For more information please visit https://viaplay.se/ppv