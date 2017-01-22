Miguel Queliz Steps In To Face Jamar Freeman Feb 4

Miguel Queliz has accepted the challenge, and will step in to face Jamar Freeman February 4 on the Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams” card at the Bill Ellis Convention Center in Wilson, NC.





Queliz 6-3-1 (3 KO’s), who is stepping in for the injured Pablo Velez Jr, is a southpaw from Santo Domingo in the Dominion Republic. Queliz has been in the ring with contenders Javier Flores and Henrique Oliveria. The veteran of ten professional fights is fighting for the second time in the United States, and will be looking to make a name for himself by beating the veteran Freeman. A win over Freeman will be his first victory on U.S. soil.

Queliz last fought in October, and has been in the gym training. He will be ready on Feb 4 to beat Freeman, and put on a show for the Wilson, NC crowd.

Freeman is frustrated and disappointed he will not be able to punish the native Velez Jr, but he promises to double the punishment on Queliz and leave his hometown fans with a memorable and entertaining night of boxing.

Tickets to the Top Catz Boxing promoted event are priced at $20 and $35. The $75 ringside seats are SOLD OUT! Tickets are available online at www.topcatzboxing.com or at https://wilson-fight-night.ticketbud.com/wilson-fight-night – Tickets can also be purchased by calling 919 701-CATZ.

