Miguel Marriaga Wins In Mexico City – Boxing Results

As part of BoxeoEstrellaTV’s monthly fight nights, Colombian Miguel “Scorpión” Marriaga became the new Continental Latin American Silver WBC champion in the Featherweight Division by beating Mexican Jorge “Chícharo” García at 2:36 in the sixth round, in what was the stellar fight of the billboard. The two-hour fight card was broadcast live on Friday, April 30 from the Fit Center in Mexico City on EstrellaTV.

“Chícharo” García, who got turned out, was an initial problem for the Colombian Marriaga who had to work overtime to get the win, because the opponent got into the short ground and that made it difficult for the South American to use his famous hook, while Jorge responded with right-handed blown ups that hit the Colombian’s face.

Passing the second turn, Marriaga managed to settle down and began working mid- and long-distance blows, entering again and again in the face of the Mexican who kept going to the front, causing the exchange of blows on the short ground, and trying to put uppercuts and finishing with hooks.

As the fight progressed, the dominance began to be reflected in Garcia’s face, which when he tried to throw a straight punch and failed, who was left at the mercy of Miguel who punished him with a right-hand crusader that hit the nose of the “Chicharo” which made him bleed significantly.

Entering the fifth round, Miguel was left with nothing to culminate the fight by the knockout route, however, the bell avoided it, while in the sixth round, a Marriaga hook to Garcia’s face put him in bad condition, and from there, the Colombian was thrown on board ending the fight with a shower of blows, causing the intervention of the third party on the surface.

As a semi-final match, Diego “Maravilla” Carmona of the CDMX took the victory by technical knockout within 36 seconds of the second round over Carlos Francisco “Chisco” Zavala of Guadalajara, a superwelter match at 8 rounds.

Jorge Ahabael “El Ruso” Ascanio de San Luis Potosí added one more victory by beating Carlos Yair “Bimbo” Arango of the State of Mexico by technical knockout at 1:56 of the first round, in bantamweight to 4 rounds.

Roberto Nava “Jaguar Nava” Díaz Sandi of the CDMX remains undefeated on the professional ground after defeating Juan “Bombardero” Meléndez González of the State of Mexico by unanimous decision 39-37, 39-38 and 39-37, a 4-round superlight lawsuit.

Brandon Alberto “Mouse Jiménez” Jiménez of the State of Mexico showed the caste of a son of world champion and noticed Emmanuel “Necio” Ramírez Granja of the State of Mexico by unanimous decision 40-36 from the three judges, 4 rounds by flyweight.

Brandom Máximo Muñoz of Mexico City was surpassed by Luis Eduardo “Archi” Bolaños of the State of Mexico by the unanimous decision 38-39, 37-39 and 37-39, by supergallo weight at 4 rounds.

Boxeo EstrellaTV is a monthly fight night featuring the best in Mexican and Latin American boxing, airing on the last Friday night of every month through the end of 2021. It can be viewed on the EstrellaTV network, carried by most major cable carriers, and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and fuboTV.

The series is produced by Producciones Deportivas and directed by Ricardo Maldonado Jr. The remaining fight nights include May 28, June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24, October 29, November 26, and December 17.

Producciones Deportivas has produced and promoted Mexican boxing for more than 30 years, working with and evolving the sport in Mexico. Some of the legendary fighters they have worked with include Marco Antonio Barrera, Acelino “Popo” Freitas, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

About Estrella Media, Inc. Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and worldwide.

Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios. It has a library of over 20,000 hours of original entertainment programming. Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and free ad-supported streaming platforms airing EstrellaTV. Also, audiences can access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish- language multiplatform news network in the U.S. Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company’s Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation’s most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly-rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media.

Mr. Pablo Lozano Reyes, Journalist and Sports Photographer – Mexico