Miguel Marriaga returns to the ring on April 30

Miguel Marriaga is back! “The Scorpion” takes on formidable Mexican fighter Jose “Chicharo” Garcia on Friday, April 30, in Mexico City for the WBC Fecarbox Featherweight Championship in EstrellaTV’s “Boxeo EstrellaTV” at 10 P.M. ET/9 p.m CT. The fight will be the fierce main event, with the action starting with eight round matches featuring Jalisco’s Diego “Azabache” Torres (7-0 & 7KO’s) vs. Mexico City’s Andres “Pug” Periban (9-7-1) in a lightweight matchup, and Diego “Maravilla” Carmona (8-1 & 7KO’s) vs. Carlos “Pitbull” Zavala (5-4 & 2KO’s) in a super welterweight bout. Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multiplatform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., presents the two-hour fight broadcast live from the Fit Center in Mexico City.

“Boxeo EstrellaTV” is a monthly fight night featuring the best in Mexican and Latin American boxing, airing on the last Friday night of every month through the end of 2021. It can be viewed on the EstrellaTV network, carried by most major cable carriers, and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and fuboTV. The series is produced by Producciones Deportivas and directed by Ricardo Maldonado Jr.

“This card is a fight fan’s dream!” said Ricardo Maldonado Jr., owner, Producciones Deportivas. “Marriaga is a beast and brings a unique style to this fight. He just moved his camp to Mexico City to prepare and spar against some key Mexican fighters in anticipation of what Chicharo will bring. Chicharo is a fighter you cannot sleep on – his speed and power are something that keeps you on the edge of your seat. It’s a great Featherweight title fight!”

Diego Carmona is considered one of the best Mexican prospects trained by his uncle Javier Carmona at Pancho Rosales Gym, one of the traditional boxing gyms in Mexico City. His opponent Carlos Zavala comes from the state of Jalisco with international fighting experience and will be a real test for the young hard-hitting prospect Carmona.

One of the night’s stars is Diego “Azabache” Torres, a young undefeated lightweight from Jalisco, who is trained by Miguel Ortiz. Torres is looked at as a future star in Mexican boxing. Facing Torres is Andrés Periban from Mexico City, a journeyman fighter who will test the inexperienced “Azabache.”

The main title match features well-known world title challenger Miguel Marriaga out of Arjona, Colombia vs. the ambitious fighter Jorge “Chicharo” Garcia.

Marriaga is trained by Samuel Gomez (trainer to former world champions J.C. Gonzalez and Carlos “Bolillo” Gonzalez), with his camp located in the legendary Mexico City gym Jordan Boxing Gym (Julio Cesar Chavez). He will face “Chicharo” from Saltillo, Coahuila, a new and ambitious fighter who will be looking to make a statement in this title fight. His advantages are youth and a hunger for success. Christian Amador trains Chicharo.

Fights are scheduled to occur and will air on EstrellaTV on the last Friday of each month in 2021. The remaining fight nights include May 28, June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24, October 29, November 26, and December 17.

Producciones Deportivas has produced and promoted Mexican boxing for more than 30 years, working and evolving boxing in Mexico. Some of the legendary fighters they have worked with include Marco Antonio Barrera, Acelino ‘Popo’ Freitas, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.