Miguel Flores vs. Luis May added to the Charlo-Adams card on June 29 on SHOWTIME

Houston-native Miguel Flores will return to the ring to fight in his hometown against Mexico’s Luis May Saturday, June 29 in a 10-round super featherweight fight that highlights an action packed night of undercard attractions from NRG Arena in Houston.





The event is headlined by another Houston-native, unbeaten WBC Interim Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo, who will face middleweight contender Brandon Adams in the main event live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).

Charlo vs. Adams is promoted in association with Banner Promotions and The Tournament of Contenders.

Undercard bouts also feature unbeaten Brownsville, Texas-native Omar Juárez in a four-round welterweight attraction against Pennsylvania’s Seifullah Wise, undefeated Mycheal Teal of St. Petersburg, Florida taking on Mark Beuke for a four-round middleweight affair and unbeaten San Antonio-native Raymond Guajardo facing Compton, California’s Jaime Meza in a four-round middleweight fight.





Rounding out the action is undefeated Weslaco, Texas-native César Cantú stepping in for a four-round super featherweight clash against North Carolina’s Chante Bowens, a six-round lightweight bout between McAllen, Texas-native Nelson Hampton and West Virginia’s Dakota Linger and the pro debut of Zamy Larry in a four-round super middleweight showdown versus North Carolina’s Carlos Umanzor.

Born in Michoacan de Ocampo, Mexico and living in Houston, Flores (23-2, 11 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time since April 2018, when he stopped Raul Chirino in two rounds. The 26-year-old was scheduled to challenge Leo Santa Cruz for his featherweight world title in February before suffering an ankle injury in training. He looks to get one step closer to regaining a title opportunity when he faces the 35-year-old May (21-14-1, 8 KOs) from Yucatan, Mexico.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features hard-hitting super welterweight Erickson “Hammer” Lubin taking on French contender Zakaria Attou in a 12-round WBC title elimination bout in the co-main event. Opening the telecast is a WBA featherweight title eliminator between slick Mexican southpaw Eduardo Ramirez and power-punching Dominican Claudio Marrero.