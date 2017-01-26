Miguel Flores vs. Dat Nguyen on 2/21

Undefeated rising prospect Miguel Flores (21-0, 9 KOs) headlines in his hometown as he battles Dat Nguyen (19-3, 6 KOs) in the 10-round super featherweight main event of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, February 21 from Silver Street in Houston, Texas.

Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will feature unbeaten prospect Brandon Figueroa (10-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round attraction and undefeated Darwin Price (11-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight matchup.





“I’m very thrilled to be headlining another show on FS1 and FOX Deportes, especially in my home state of Texas,” said Flores. “Dat Nguyen is a very talented fighter who’s been in the ring with some good opponents. His only losses were against fighters who were undefeated at the time. I’m expecting a rough fight, which should make for good television. Everyone should tune in because this is going to be a great fight with a lot of action.”

“I’m excited to be back in the main event on a great network like FS1 and FOX Deportes,” said Nguyen. “I know my career has had its ups and downs, but a win over Flores would bring me back to the top. Flores is young, hungry and undefeated. I once had that fear of losing, so I know what it will take to beat him. I would like to thank all of my fans and countrymen for their support and I will make them proud.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

An undefeated fighter from Michoacan, Mexico, but fighting out of Houston, Flores has not lost since turning pro in 2009 at just 17-years-old. The 24-year-old had a big 2015 beginning in May with a victory over German Meraz and followed up by wins against Juan Ruiz, Carlos Padilla and Alfred Tetteh. He started 2016 with a headlining win over Mario Briones at The Dancehall in January before dominating Ruben Tamayo over 10 rounds in May and most recently scoring a decision over previously once-beaten Ryan Kielczweski in August.

Born in Bien Hoa, Vietnam as the son of a Vietnamese POW, Nguyen and his family moved to the United States when he was eight-years-old. Nguyen earned a full scholarship to Northern Michigan University as part of their Olympic boxing program and would go on to win a silver medal at the National Golden Gloves and a bronze medal at the U.S. World Championships. Fighting out of Vero Beach, Florida, Nguyen’s losses have all come from undefeated opponents and he enters this fight having won back-to-back contests.

The brother of former world champion Omar, the 20-year-old Figueroa turned pro in May of 2015 by defeating Hector Gutierrez and followed that up by stopping Ricardo Mena, Ramiro Ruiz and Francisco Muro to close out the year. The Weslaco-native has stayed busy in 2016, picking up six victories, including five by way of stoppage.

Originally from St. Louis, Price’s road has led him to Houston where he now trains with noted coach Ronnie Shields. An exceptional athlete who was highly regarded in track and field as a teenager, the 26-year-old turned pro in 2013. His activity ramped up in 2015 as he took home four victories before 2016 saw him earn impressive victories over previously unbeaten Semajay Thomas and once-beaten Javontae Starks.