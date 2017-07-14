Miguel Flores takes on Chris Avalos on July 18

Featherweight prospect Miguel Flores returns to the ring looking to show that he still has what it takes to be a contender in the featherweight division when he battles former title challenger Chris Avalos in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes July 18 from Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana.

(Photo credit: Hosanna Rull – iRULL FOTOS)

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features undefeated Ahmed Elbiali (15-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round showdown against light heavyweight prospect Leo Hall (8-2, 7 KOs).





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing in association with Keep Punching Entertainment, are priced at $150, $80, $50, $30 and $22, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000 or at the Rapides Parish Coliseum Box Office.

Here is what Flores had to say about training camp, his matchup and more:

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve had a tough training camp with a lot of hard, but smart training. I stepped up my strength and conditioning, in addition to going back to the basics. My coach, Aaron Navarro and I, agreed that it would be best to focus on the fundamentals of boxing. I’m in great shape and plan on performing at a high level.”

On his matchup with Chris Avalos…

“At this level in my career there are no easy fights. Chris Avalos has been in the ring with some of the best fighters in the world and I’m expecting a grueling fight. I know he’s coming to win, but I believe I have the skills to come out on top. It’s going to be one of those hard-fought fights that the fans can appreciate.”





On returning to FS1 and FOX Deportes in another tough fight after suffering his first defeat:

“Fighting in the main event on FS1 and FOX Deportes is exactly what I need right now. It was definitely a hard learning experience suffering my first loss, but one that I took in stride. No fighter ever wants to suffer defeat, but it’s what that fighter does to get back on top that matters. Looking back, I know what I must improve on and everyone will see that improvement against Avalos. It’s very important for me to be fighting in front of a nationally televised audience, because I want to show the world that I have what it takes to get back into world title contention. This type of fight brings out the best in me and my warrior spirit will be shinning on fight night”