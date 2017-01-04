Miguel Cruz fights Alex Martin on Lara vs. Foreman undercard

Undefeated prospects Miguel Cruz (13-0, 11 KOs) and Alex Martin (13-0, 5 KOs) will meet in a welterweight showdown featured on Premier Boxing Champions on Spike Friday, January 13 from Hialeah Park Racing and Casino in Miami.





PBC on Spike is headlined by super welterweight world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara taking on former world champion Yuri Foreman. Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT with former super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell battling Hungary’s Norbert Nemesapati in a 10-round bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing, are priced at $25, $35, $50, $75, $100 and $125, not including applicable fees, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.myticketforce.com by clicking HERE, by phone at (877) 840-0457 or at the Hialeah Park casino cage.

Additional action will feature former world champion Juan Carlos Payano (17-1, 8 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Isao Gonzalo Carranza (15-7-1, 8 KOs) in bantamweight action plus middleweight brawler Joey Hernandez (24-4-1, 14 KOs) facing Nicaragua’s Edwin Palacios (12-4-1, 8 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Rounding out the night of fights is lightweight prospect Dennis Galarza (13-2, 8 KOs) in a six-round matchup against Puerto Rico’s Edgardo Rivera (7-4-2, 5 KOs) and undefeated prospect Robert Daniels Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) of Miami battling Puerto Rico’s Antonio Alicea (0-1) in a four-round light heavyweight fight.

Born in Aguada, Puerto Rico and now residing in Lake Mary, Florida, the 26-year-old Cruz was a member of the Puerto Rico National Team as an amateur. He turned pro in 2012 and picked up five victories in 2015 as he ended fights with Virgil Green, Daniel Rodriguez, Eli Addison, Juan Rodriguez, Travis Hartman and Anthony Abbruzzese inside the distance. Most recently, Cruz earned a decision victory over previously unbeaten Samuel Figueroa in their May 2016 showdown.

A highly-regarded amateur fighter out of Chicago, Martin was a 2012 Olympic alternate in addition to earning multiple National Golden Gloves titles and boasting a 340-10 record. The 27-year-old turned pro in April 2013 and stopped his first five opponents inside of the distance. Martin picked up two victories in 2016 beating experienced opponents Juan Carlos Abreu and Rosemberg Gomez as he prepares for January 13 bout.

The two-time Dominican Olympian Payano will start his path towards another world title after first becoming a champion via a technical decision over Anselmo Moreno in September 2014. The accomplished amateur won gold at the 2006 Central American and Caribbean games with victories over McJoe Arroyo and Yoandris Salinas. The 32-year-old defeated Jundy Maraon, Jose Silveria and Luis Maldonado on the way to his title shot and most recently comes off a pair of exciting fights with Rau’shee Warren that saw him defense his title in August 2015 and lose in June 2016.

Representing Distrito Federal, Mexico, Carranza has fought professionally since 2010 and won 10 of his first 11 fights. The 30-year-old enters this fight with his last victory coming over Willy Velazquez before his most recent challenge of Alejandro Hernandez for a Mexican title. Carranza will be making his U.S. debut when he enters the ring on January 13.