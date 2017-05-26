Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai on BoxNation on 8/26

Boxing legend Miguel Cotto’s ring return on August 26th against the ever-exciting Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai will be shown exclusively live on BoxNation.

As part of ‘The Channel of Champions’ exclusive output deal with Golden Boy Promotions, BoxNation are pleased to announce the addition of Cotto-Kamegai, as well as a cracking card on July 15th with WBC super-featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt headlining.

Mexican Berchelt will make his first title defence against former champion Takashi Miura, with Bernard Hopkins’ conqueror Joe Smith returning to take on the Miami-based Sullivan Barrera in a heavy-handed slugfest.





Both these fights cards are set to be all-action affairs, with Puerto Rican great Cotto’s bout to be for the vacant WBO super-welterweight world title and taking place at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

The only four-division world champion in the rich history of Puerto Rican boxing, Cotto will be out to show why he still has so much to give at the 154-pound weight class and will be looking to add Kamegai’s name to an outstanding list of opponents he has beaten.

“I’m very excited to be back and showcase a high level fight for the fans,” Cotto said. “Kamegai is a great, tough fighter, but I will be ready for him and to capture the world title. I can’t wait to start training for this fight and get back in the ring on August 26.”

Kamegai is known as one of the highest-action fighters in the sport having engaged in a fight of the year candidate against Jesus Soto Karass in 2016 and taking champions and contenders including Robert Guerrero, Alfonso Gomez and Johan Perez into deep water.





“I fully understand who I am going to be in the ring against, but Cotto’s record and history won’t matter once we are toe-to-toe,” Kamegai said. “I am looking forward to giving fans the kind of aggressive fight that they have seen from me before and having my arm raised in victory.”

For his clash on July 15th at Los Angeles’ “Fabulous” Forum, Berchelt will be looking to keep his 10-fight consecutive knockout streak going following his impressive stoppage over Francisco Vargas in January, in which he claimed the 130-pound world title.

“I took on this challenge because I only want to fight the best,” Berchelt said. “I know that Miura is a true warrior and always leaves it all in the ring, but I am young and hungry and am confident that I will return to Mexico with the world championship belt still around my waist.”

Miura, one-half of the consensus 2015 Fight of the Year with Vargas, returns after a dynamic 12th-round stoppage against Miguel Roman.

“I have wanted to regain my championship belt from the moment I lost it in November of 2015,” Miura said. “I know Berchelt is strong, and I know that we’ll go head-to-head for this world championship title that will prove to be a great fight.”

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “Miguel Cotto is without doubt one of the greatest fighters of the modern era and we are delighted to showcase his upcoming fight on BoxNation exclusively live on August 26th. He’ll need to be at his best as Yoshihiro Kamegai is all-action and this fight will be a real test for Cotto. BoxNation are also very pleased to announce that the July 15th card headlined by super-featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt will also be aired exclusively live on the channel when he makes his first defence against a real warrior and former champion in Takashi Miura. These are two fantastic fight cards not to miss.”

BoxNation is available on Sky/Freeview/Virgin/TalkTalk/EE/Apple TV/ online at watch.boxnation.com and via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon) for just £12 a month. Buy now at boxnation.com.