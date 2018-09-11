Miguel Cotto To Be Special VIP Guest For Sept. 29 Golden Boy Fight Night On Facebook Watch

Former four-division world champion and future Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto will be the special VIP guest for the Sept. 29 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will be headlined by the 12-round super lightweight fight between former 135-pound king Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) and hard-hitting contender Abner “Pin” Cotto (23-3, 12KOs). The action will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





Cotto is a veritable legend who became the first Puerto Rican to capture world titles in four divisions. Cotto earned belts in the super lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight and middleweight divisions. The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico has faced a who’s who of elite world champions in a historic career, including fights against Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi, Zab “Super” Judah, Sugar Shane Mosley, Antonio “El Tornado de Tijuana” Margarito, Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga, Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez and current Lineal Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez.

Cotto will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the night’s co-main event, Filipino knockout artist “Ruthless” Romero Duno (17-1, 14 KOs) will return in an eight-round lightweight clash against Ezekiel Aviles (16-2-3, 6 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico.

Travell "Black Magic" Mazion (13-0, 11 KOs) will return in an eight-round super welterweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.





The rest of this entire card will be announced shortly.

Linares vs. Cotto is a 12-round super lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The action will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.